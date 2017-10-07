George Fox spoils Whitworth's homecoming

WSU quarterback Luke Falk threw for 282 yards and three touchdowns, moving past former Duck quarterback Marcus Mariota for second-most pass touchdowns in Pac-12 history (108); eight shy of record held by Matt Barkley.More >>
The Eastern Washington University football team rallied from an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter by scoring 21 points in the period and went on to spoil the upset hopes of UC Davis with a heart-stopping 41-38 victory over the Aggies.
Visiting George Fox jumped to a 20-0 halftime lead and cruised to a 43-23 win over 22nd-ranked Whitworth in a Northwest Conference football game on Saturday afternoon in the Pine Bowl.
Quarterback Matt Linehan finished the game 13-for-28 for 149 yards, while moving into sole possession of first place on Idaho's all-time completions list.
Former Eastern Washington men's basketball head coach Jim Hayford talked with our Sam Adams about the Spokane Youth Sports Association and his contributions towards the community.
With its 29-23 double-overtime victory at South Alabama, Idaho started conference play with a win for the first time since 2012.
Pullman police officers say 18-year-old Zaire Webb and 18-year-old Anthony White Jr. tried to steal $250 worth of merchandise. The two players allegedly went through the Walmart checkout without paying for all their items.
Whitworth University will host George Fox University in a Northwest Conference football contest on Saturday at 1:00 pm.
Oregon leads the all-time series 47-40-7 but the Cougars have claimed the last two meetings including a 51-33 victory in Pullman last season.
The top two offenses in the Big Sky Conference will square off when the 10th-ranked Eastern Washington University football team plays at UC Davis and new Aggie head coach Dan Hawkins this Saturday.
Whitworth University will host George Fox University in a Northwest Conference football contest on Saturday at 1:00 pm.
A highly anticipated contest between nationally-ranked NCAA Division III football teams never materialized into a competitive game as Whitworth University could not overcome five turnovers in a 38-9 Northwest Conference football loss at Linfield College on Saturday.
Whitworth University heads to McMinnville, Oregon on Saturday for a Northwest Conference football game against Linfield College. Kick off for the match-up of teams ranked among the NCAA Division III top-25.
The 20th-ranked Pirates built a 43-0 halftime lead while improving to 3-0 with the non-conference victory.
The 20th-ranked Pirates (2-0) are coming off of a 49-10 win over Whittier University in their home opener last Saturday. Saturday will mark the 12th all-time meeting between the two schools.
Whitworth University ran out to a 25-0 lead late in the second quarter and cruised to a 49-10 win over visiting Whittier College on Saturday afternoon at the Whitworth Pine Bowl.
Ian Kolste passed for 473 yards and six touchdowns, three to senior wide receiver Kevin Thomas, as visiting Whitworth rolled to a season-opening 56-13 win at Central College (Iowa) on Saturday afternoon.
Love was named First Team All-NWC for three years in a row. As a sophomore in 2015, Love was the Northwest Conference Player of the Year and was also a Third Team All-American.
Whitworth opens training for the 2017 season on Saturday. The Pirates will have three weeks of practice before traveling to Pella, Iowa to take on Central College in the season opener on Saturday, September 2.
