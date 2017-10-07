Vandals fall short against Louisiana-Lafayette 21-16

By Idaho Athletics

MOSCOW, Idaho- University of Idaho football suffered a 21-16 loss Saturday, against Louisiana. The Vandals (2-3, 1-1 Sun Belt) held the Ragin’ Cajuns (2-3, 1-1 Sun Belt) scoreless for the final 27:50, but could not overcome an 11-point deficit.

Idaho struck first, scoring a touchdown less than seven minutes into the game, but Louisiana outscored the Vandals 21-3 over the next 32:26, including a touchdown on the opening drive of the second half to take a 21-10 lead. After two second-half field goals by freshman kicker Cade Coffey, Idaho had a chance to take the lead with less than two minutes remaining. Alfonso Onunwor was unable to pull in a contested catch in the end zone.

Idaho’s defense recorded seven sacks, its most in a single game since 1999. The seven sacks are tied for sixth most in a game at the FBS level this season and match the season high in the Sun Belt Conference.

Louisiana entered the game with the third-best rushing offense in the Sun Belt, averaging 203 yards per game. The Vandals held the Ragin’ Cajuns to a season-low 84 yards on the ground, also the fewest allowed by Idaho this season. Idaho also struggled to get in an offensive rhythm as the Vandals were held to 279 total yards and converted just 5-of-17 third downs.

Quarterback Matt Linehan finished the game 13-for-28 for 149 yards, while moving into sole possession of first place on Idaho’s all-time completions list. Linehan has completed 814 passes in his career.

The Vandals remain at home next week, hosting Appalachian State. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. PT, Saturday (Oct. 14) from the Kibbie Dome.