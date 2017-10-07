McGrew scores 1st WHL goal in loss to Portland - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

McGrew scores 1st WHL goal in loss to Portland

Photo: Spokane Chiefs Photo: Spokane Chiefs

By Spokane Chiefs

Spokane, Wash - Jake McGrew, making his long awaited Chiefs debut, needed just seventy-seven seconds and a single shift back on the ice to make his impact felt. The 2017 San Jose Sharks' sixth round draft pick punched in his first WHL goal and pushing the Chiefs to an early 1-0 lead, but the Chiefs couldn't keep the momentum, losing 6-1 on Friday night at Spokane Arena.

Portland answered McGrew's goal quickly as rookie centerman Ty Kolle got behind the Chiefs defense to score his first goal, evening the game 1-1 at the 2:42 mark of the first period.

Portland winger Bronson Sharp followed suit and scored his first goal 2:43 into the second period when he beat Dawson Weatherill, giving the Winterhawks a 2-1 lead. Two more goals in the period, scored by Skyler McKenzie at 15:14 and Keoni Texeira at 16:07, extended the Winterhawks lead to 4-1 heading into the second intermission.

The Winterhawks extended their run of unanswered goals into the third period, picking up their fifth and sixth goals of the game. Ryan Hughes struck first with 8:09 elapsed in the third period and Cody Glass capped off Portland's scoring on the receiving end of a Kieffer Bellows stretch pass with 3:25 remaining in the game.

Spokane was outshot 31 to 34 on the night. They finished 0-for-7 on the power play and 3-for-5 on the penalty kill.

The Chiefs get a chance for revenge on Sunday and Tuesday as they'll head to Portland for back-to-back road contests. Sunday's game will start at 5:05 p.m. with the radio broadcast on 1510 KGA NW Sports Talk starting at 4:30.

