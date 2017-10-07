McGrew scores 1st WHL goal in loss to Portland

Jack Eichel says he has a lot to offer and even more to prove after the Buffalo Sabres center agreed to the richest contract in franchise history.

Among 10 Things to Know: Las Vegas gunman's girlfriend returns to US for questioning; Trump to visit Las Vegas, meet with survivors; Nobel Chemistry Prize honors electron microscopy.

Alex Pietrangelo beat Matt Murray 1:15 into overtime to give the St. Louis Blues a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the season opener for both teams.

The New Jersey Devils have become the first NHL franchise to partner with a National Women's Hockey League team.

Capitals forward Nathan Walker is set to become the first Australian player to dress in an NHL game.

The Dallas Stars formed a line next to players from the Vegas Golden Knights to honor victims of last weekend's mass shooting before the debut of the first major pro sports franchise in Las Vegas.

James Neal scored twice in the third period Friday night, rallying the Golden Knights to a 2-1 win over the Dallas Stars in the debut of the first major pro sports franchise in Las Vegas.

By Spokane Chiefs

Spokane, Wash - Jake McGrew, making his long awaited Chiefs debut, needed just seventy-seven seconds and a single shift back on the ice to make his impact felt. The 2017 San Jose Sharks' sixth round draft pick punched in his first WHL goal and pushing the Chiefs to an early 1-0 lead, but the Chiefs couldn't keep the momentum, losing 6-1 on Friday night at Spokane Arena.

Portland answered McGrew's goal quickly as rookie centerman Ty Kolle got behind the Chiefs defense to score his first goal, evening the game 1-1 at the 2:42 mark of the first period.

Portland winger Bronson Sharp followed suit and scored his first goal 2:43 into the second period when he beat Dawson Weatherill, giving the Winterhawks a 2-1 lead. Two more goals in the period, scored by Skyler McKenzie at 15:14 and Keoni Texeira at 16:07, extended the Winterhawks lead to 4-1 heading into the second intermission.

The Winterhawks extended their run of unanswered goals into the third period, picking up their fifth and sixth goals of the game. Ryan Hughes struck first with 8:09 elapsed in the third period and Cody Glass capped off Portland's scoring on the receiving end of a Kieffer Bellows stretch pass with 3:25 remaining in the game.

Spokane was outshot 31 to 34 on the night. They finished 0-for-7 on the power play and 3-for-5 on the penalty kill.

The Chiefs get a chance for revenge on Sunday and Tuesday as they'll head to Portland for back-to-back road contests. Sunday's game will start at 5:05 p.m. with the radio broadcast on 1510 KGA NW Sports Talk starting at 4:30.