Three Chiefs prospects named to WHL Cup rosters

Laurene Powell Jobs has agreed to buy a 20 percent stake in Ted Leonsis' Monumental Sports & Entertainment, which owns the NBA's Washington Wizards and NHL's Washington Capitals.

The Buffalo Sabres have reached an agreement to sign their franchise player, Jack Eichel, to an eight-year, $80 million contract.

The biggest question as the NHL season begins is whether Pittsburgh can win a third straight championship.

Jack Eichel says he has a lot to offer and even more to prove after the Buffalo Sabres center agreed to the richest contract in franchise history.

Among 10 Things to Know: Las Vegas gunman's girlfriend returns to US for questioning; Trump to visit Las Vegas, meet with survivors; Nobel Chemistry Prize honors electron microscopy.

Alex Pietrangelo beat Matt Murray 1:15 into overtime to give the St. Louis Blues a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the season opener for both teams.

The New Jersey Devils have become the first NHL franchise to partner with a National Women's Hockey League team.

By Spokane Chiefs

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League, in partnership with BC Hockey, Hockey Alberta, Saskatchewan Hockey Association, Hockey Manitoba and Hockey Canada, announced team rosters for the freshly rebranded 2017 WHL Cup, which will begin Wednesday, October 18, at the Markin MacPhail Centre in Calgary, Alta. Included are three Spokane Chiefs prospects, including Jack Finley (British Columbia), Reed Jacobson (Saskatchewan) and Alex Von Sprecken (Saskatchewan).

Finley was the Chiefs’ first round (sixth overall) in the 2017 Bantam Draft out of Kelowna, B.C. Last season, he posted 23 goals and 25 assists in 27 games with the Pursuit of Excellence Bantam Prep (Kelowna) team of the CSSHL.

Jacobson, also a forward, was picked in the sixth round (115th overall) out of Swift Current, Sask. after picking up 39 goals and 70 points in just 29 games with the Switch Current Broncos of the SBAAHL.

Von Sprecken was selected one pick after Jacobson at 116th overall out of Estevan, Sask. With the Notre Dame Hounds Bantam Prep team of the CSSHL last season, the defenseman recorded three assists and 42 PIM in 30 games.

The WHL Cup, formerly known as the Western Canada U16 Challenge Cup, features the highest-rated players in the under-16 age category from the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. The tournament will take place from Wednesday, October 18 through Sunday, October 22.

Of the 80 players scheduled to compete at the event, 72 were selected in the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft.