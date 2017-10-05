Three Chiefs prospects named to WHL Cup rosters - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Three Chiefs prospects named to WHL Cup rosters

By Spokane Chiefs

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League, in partnership with BC Hockey, Hockey Alberta, Saskatchewan Hockey Association, Hockey Manitoba and Hockey Canada, announced team rosters for the freshly rebranded 2017 WHL Cup, which will begin Wednesday, October 18, at the Markin MacPhail Centre in Calgary, Alta. Included are three Spokane Chiefs prospects, including Jack Finley (British Columbia), Reed Jacobson (Saskatchewan) and Alex Von Sprecken (Saskatchewan).

Finley was the Chiefs’ first round (sixth overall) in the 2017 Bantam Draft out of Kelowna, B.C. Last season, he posted 23 goals and 25 assists in 27 games with the Pursuit of Excellence Bantam Prep (Kelowna) team of the CSSHL.

Jacobson, also a forward, was picked in the sixth round (115th overall) out of Swift Current, Sask. after picking up 39 goals and 70 points in just 29 games with the Switch Current Broncos of the SBAAHL.

Von Sprecken was selected one pick after Jacobson at 116th overall out of Estevan, Sask. With the Notre Dame Hounds Bantam Prep team of the CSSHL last season, the defenseman recorded three assists and 42 PIM in 30 games.

The WHL Cup, formerly known as the Western Canada U16 Challenge Cup, features the highest-rated players in the under-16 age category from the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. The tournament will take place from Wednesday, October 18 through Sunday, October 22.

Of the 80 players scheduled to compete at the event, 72 were selected in the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft.

