Vandals to play Cajuns coming off bye week

Idaho vs Louisiana

Saturday, Oct. 7 | 2:05 p.m. PT

Moscow, Idaho | Kibbie Dome

TV: ESPN3

Radio: Vandal Radio Network / GoVandals.com



THE GAME: Idaho hosts Louisiana Saturday, for its Homecoming game at the Kibbie Dome. Kickoff is slated for 2:05 p.m. PT, and will be available on ESPN3. The Vandals (2-2, 1-0 Sun Belt) are coming off a bye week, which followed a conference-opening win at South Alabama (Sept. 23) in double overtime. The Ragin' Cajuns (1-3, 0-1 Sun Belt) are also coming off a bye.



WATCH LIVE: The game will be available on ESPN3. Joel Meyers will handle play-by-play with Watson Brown providing analysis.

ESPN3 – ESPN.com/Watch or the ESPN App



LISTEN: Dennis Patchin is in his third season as the radio voice of the Vandals. Patchin will call play-by-play alongside Vandal legend Ryan Phillips, who will provide color commentary. The game can be heard on the Vandal Radio Network and online at GoVandals.com. Find stations on the network HERE.



ABOUT LOUISIANA: The Ragin' Cajuns are on a three-game slide, most recently suffering a 56-50 double-overtime loss against Louisiana-Monroe in their Sun Belt opener. Louisiana was picked fifth in the SBC preseason coaches' poll, just ahead of the Vandals.

All-Time Series: Louisiana leads 3-2 (Idaho Streak: W 2)



HOMECOMING: Homecoming is a week-long event focused on the traditions of the University of Idaho and honoring the passion and excitement of alumni as they return to their alma mater. The week is punctuated by Friday night's serpentine through campus, led by the Sounds of Idaho Marching Band, culminating by the annual bonfire and fireworks show. The 109th Annual Homecoming Parade takes place Saturday at 10 a.m. on Main Street. For a full list of events, visit uidaho.edu/homecoming.



STARTING STRONG: With its 29-23 double-overtime victory at South Alabama, Idaho started conference play with a win for the first time since 2012. The Vandals have not started league play 2-0 since defeating New Mexico State and San José State to begin the 2009 Western Athletic Conference slate. That season ended with a win in the Humanitarian Bowl.



NO-FLY ZONE: Idaho's pass defense ranks among the nation's best. The Vandals are allowing 151.5 yards per game through the air, the top mark in the Sun Belt and No. 8 in the country. Idaho has held three of its four opponents to fewer than 200 passing yards, and has allowed just two touchdown passes this season. The Vandals have given up just two "explosive plays" (30+ yards) in the passing game this year.



SPECIAL TEAMS TANDEM HONORED: Freshman kicker Cade Coffey was named the Sun Belt Conference Special Teams Player of the Week following the South Alabama game, while AJ Woodin was honored as the Mortell Award National Holder of the Week. Coffey was 3-for-3 on field goals and 2-for-2 on PATs. His extra point with 13 seconds left in regulation forced overtime, where he gave Idaho its first lead of the night on a 39-yard field goal in the first extra period. Woodin was recognized for his work on the overtime field goal, handling a wayward snap flawlessly. Paul Petrino later called it as big of a play as any in the game.



GETTING OFF THE FIELD: Paul Petrino's keys to victory often include third-down play on both sides of the ball. Idaho ranks second in the Sun Belt and 25th in the country allowing opponents to convert just 29.5 percent of third downs. The Vandals have held opposing offenses to fewer than 10 yards on 27 out of 55 drives this season.



WELCOME BACK: Senior wide receiver Alfonso Onunwor suffered an injury less than 10 minutes into the season, missing the remainder of the opening game and the second game. In Onunwor's two games since returning, he has racked up 12 catches for 212 yards and two touchdowns. He tallied a career-high 119 receiving yards last week at South Alabama, including the game-tying touchdown with 13 seconds left in regulation.