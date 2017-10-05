Two WSU football players arrested for shoplifting

According to a team's spokesman, Webb and White Jr. are no longer with the team.

Two Washington State football players have been arrested for allegedly stealing over $200 worth of merchandise from Walmart.

Pullman police officers say 18-year-old Zaire Webb and 18-year-old Anthony White Jr. tried to steal $250 worth of merchandise. The two players allegedly went through the Walmart checkout without paying for all their items.

Officers are still reviewing the case before sending a charging recommendation to the Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office.

Webb has appeared in all five games this year for the Cougars, while White Jr., has not played in any games.

