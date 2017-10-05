Two WSU football players arrested for shoplifting - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Two WSU football players arrested for shoplifting

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
Two Washington State football players have been arrested for allegedly stealing over $200 worth of merchandise from Walmart.

Pullman police officers say 18-year-old Zaire Webb and 18-year-old Anthony White Jr. tried to steal $250 worth of merchandise. The two players allegedly went through the Walmart checkout without paying for all their items.

Officers are still reviewing the case before sending a charging recommendation to the Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office.

Webb has appeared in all five games this year for the Cougars, while White Jr., has not played in any games.

According to a team's spokesman, Webb and White Jr. are no longer with the team.

