Chiefs score last-second goal to beat Silvertips 5-4

At least 59 concert-goers never made it home after a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel onto a crowd of more than 22,000 below at a country music festival.

At least 59 concert-goers never made it home after a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel onto a crowd of more than 22,000 below at a country music festival.

Laurene Powell Jobs has agreed to buy a 20 percent stake in Ted Leonsis' Monumental Sports & Entertainment, which owns the NBA's Washington Wizards and NHL's Washington Capitals.

Laurene Powell Jobs has agreed to buy a 20 percent stake in Ted Leonsis' Monumental Sports & Entertainment, which owns the NBA's Washington Wizards and NHL's Washington Capitals.

The Buffalo Sabres have reached an agreement to sign their franchise player, Jack Eichel, to an eight-year, $80 million contract.

The Buffalo Sabres have reached an agreement to sign their franchise player, Jack Eichel, to an eight-year, $80 million contract.

The biggest question as the NHL season begins is whether Pittsburgh can win a third straight championship.

The biggest question as the NHL season begins is whether Pittsburgh can win a third straight championship.

Jack Eichel says he has a lot to offer and even more to prove after the Buffalo Sabres center agreed to the richest contract in franchise history.

Jack Eichel says he has a lot to offer and even more to prove after the Buffalo Sabres center agreed to the richest contract in franchise history.

Among 10 Things to Know: Las Vegas gunman's girlfriend returns to US for questioning; Trump to visit Las Vegas, meet with survivors; Nobel Chemistry Prize honors electron microscopy.

Among 10 Things to Know: Las Vegas gunman's girlfriend returns to US for questioning; Trump to visit Las Vegas, meet with survivors; Nobel Chemistry Prize honors electron microscopy.

Alex Pietrangelo beat Matt Murray 1:15 into overtime to give the St. Louis Blues a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the season opener for both teams.

Alex Pietrangelo beat Matt Murray 1:15 into overtime to give the St. Louis Blues a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the season opener for both teams.

By Spokane Chiefs

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Chiefs scored with less than three seconds left in regulation for a dramatic 5-4 win over the visiting Everett Silvertips on Wednesday night at Spokane Arena.

Spokane opened up the scoring early in the first as rookie forward Milos Fafrak sent the puck to Jaret Anderson-Dolan at the top of the crease. Ethan McIndoe redirected a soft pass in front to earn his second goal of the year at the 2:32 mark.

Seventy-eight seconds later, Jeff Faith forced a turnover in the Silvertips end of the ice. After drawing Everett goaltender Dorrin Ludwig out of position, Faith slid the puck into the right side of the net to make it 2-0.

The Silvertips struck back in the second period as Connor Dewar scored his first two of three goals on the night, punching in a rebound on the power play for each tally to make it 2-0 headed into the second intermission.

Everett took their first lead of the game 54 seconds into the third as Dewar fired a slapshot from the left circle to beat Chiefs netminder Dawson Weatherill.

The Chiefs bounced right back two minutes later as Taylor Ross sniped one under the crossbar from the left side off an assist from Faith at the 2:53 mark.

Team captain Tyson Helgesen got on the board with his first of the year at the 3:59 mark of the final frame to make it 4-3 in favor of the Chiefs. Anderson-Dolan earned his second assist of the night on the play.

Riley Sutter tied it back up for Everett at the 5:23 mark, finishing a smooth centering feed from captain Kevin Davis for his fourth of the young season.

After a nearly 10 minute stretch without a whistle in the middle of the third period, it looked like the game was headed to overtime tied 4-4. Hudson Elynuik fired a shot from the point that had eyes through traffic, sliding into the net on the low glove side to give the Chiefs the lead with only under three seconds left.

The Chiefs outshot the Silvertips 34 to 28, finishing 0-for-2 on the power play and 2-for-4 on the penalty kill.