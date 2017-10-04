Six former Chiefs on NHL opening night rosters

By Spokane Chiefs

The Spokane Chiefs have six former players represented on opening night rosters around the NHL on Wednesday night, including 2016-17 team MVP Kailer Yamamoto, who remains with the Edmonton Oilers after being selected with the 22nd overall pick in this summer’s 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Former Chiefs on NHL Rosters

Justin Falk (2005-08) – Buffalo Sabres

8 assists in 52 games with the Sabres last season.

Derek Ryan (2003-07) – Carolina Hurricanes

11G-18A—29P in 67 games with the Hurricanes last season.

Kailer Yamamoto (2014-17) – Edmonton Oilers*

42G-57A—99P in 65 games with Spokane last season.

Jared Spurgeon (2005-10) – Minnesota Wild

10G-28A—38P in 76 games with the Wild last season.

Michael Grabner (2004-07) – New York Rangers

27G-13A—40P in 76 games with the Rangers last season.

Tyler Johnson (2007-11) – Tampa Bay Lightning

19G-26A—45P with the Lightning last season.

*Yamamoto is eligible to return to the WHL this season, should he be reassigned by the Oilers. Edmonton can retain Yamamoto through nine regular season games without starting his entry-level contract.

**Goaltender Darcy Kuemper of the Minnesota Wild suited up in one playoff game for the Chiefs, recording no stats in 19 seconds on the ice.