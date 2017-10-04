Former Cougar lineman Riley Sorenson announces cancer is in remission

The Spokane Chiefs scored with less than three seconds left in regulation for a dramatic 5-4 win over the visiting Everett Silvertips on Wednesday night.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs have six former players represented on opening night rosters around the NHL on Wednesday night, including 2016-17 team MVP Kailer Yamamoto.
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs picked up their first loss of the season in their home opener on Saturday night at Spokane Arena, 2-1 to the visiting Kootenay ICE.
The Spokane Chiefs came back from a 4-0 deficit – including 5-2 with less than nine minutes left in regulation – to beat the Kootenay ICE in overtime on the road on Friday night, 6-5.
Defenseman Ty Smith kicked off his NHL draft year with a three-point night, helping Head Coach Dan Lambert earn his first win behind the Spokane bench, as the Chiefs earned a 4-2 win in Prince George.
Larson was the Chiefs' ninth round (186th overall) pick in the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft.
Sottile, 18, appeared in five games for the Chiefs during the 2017 WHL Pre-Season, recording 17 penalty minutes. He played 34 games with the Calgary Mustangs of the AJHL last season, scoring four goals and adding five assists.
The Spokane Chiefs scored with less than three seconds left in regulation for a dramatic 5-4 win over the visiting Everett Silvertips on Wednesday night.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs have six former players represented on opening night rosters around the NHL on Wednesday night, including 2016-17 team MVP Kailer Yamamoto.More >>
Former Washington State Cougar lineman Riley Sorenson beat cancer again. If you're not familiar with Sorenson's story, in the span of a year, Sorenson lost both parents at separate times, fought testicular cancer one time before, recovering in time to play his senior season. Sorenson announced in June that his cancer had returned.
(AP) - Alabama's big win over Mississippi didn't keep Clemson from cutting into its lead in The Associated Press college football poll. The defending national champion Tigers more than doubled their number of first-place votes after their 31-17 win over then-No. 12 Virginia Tech.
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs picked up their first loss of the season in their home opener on Saturday night at Spokane Arena, 2-1 to the visiting Kootenay ICE.More >>
Gage Gubrud threw two touchdown passes and had a third receiving, all in the first quarter, and Eastern Washington went on to defeat Sacramento State 52-31 on Saturday.
The Spokane Chiefs came back from a 4-0 deficit – including 5-2 with less than nine minutes left in regulation – to beat the Kootenay ICE in overtime on the road on Friday night, 6-5.More >>
Chris Byers looks back at Caldwell, Idaho's Chris Horn.
Robinson Cano hit a game-tying two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning to tie the game 5-5. Then in the ninth inning, Mark Canha hit a game-ending home run to lift the Athletics past the Mariners.
