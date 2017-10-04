Former Cougar lineman Riley Sorenson announces cancer is in remission

Former Washington State Cougar lineman Riley Sorenson beat cancer again.

If you're not familiar with Sorenson's story, in the span of a year, Sorenson lost both parents at separate times, fought testicular cancer one time before, recovering in time to play his senior season.

Sorenson announced in June that his cancer had returned.

Following his last round of chemotherapy and raising the Coug flag for the season opener against Montana State last month, Sorenson's girlfriend Elisabeth Haffner, by his side through thick and thin, announced the good news that Sorenson's cancer was in remission in a tweet.

Happy to announce that @RileySorenson IS OFFICIALLY IN REMISSION!!!!! Thank you all for the love and support ?????????? — Elisabeth Haffner (@e_haff) October 4, 2017

Riley and I currently: pic.twitter.com/Jf0ycCjnFH — Elisabeth Haffner (@e_haff) October 4, 2017

Congratulations RIley and Elisabeth! Go Cougs!