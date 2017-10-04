Former Cougar lineman Riley Sorenson announces cancer is in remi - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Former Cougar lineman Riley Sorenson announces cancer is in remission

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Former Washington State Cougar lineman Riley Sorenson beat cancer again.

If you're not familiar with Sorenson's story, in the span of a year, Sorenson lost both parents at separate times, fought testicular cancer one time before, recovering in time to play his senior season.

Sorenson announced in June that his cancer had returned.

Following his last round of chemotherapy and raising the Coug flag for the season opener against Montana State last month, Sorenson's girlfriend Elisabeth Haffner, by his side through thick and thin, announced the good news that Sorenson's cancer was in remission in a tweet.

Congratulations RIley and Elisabeth! Go Cougs!

