Jim Hayford talks about 2017 SYSA Annual Event - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Jim Hayford talks about 2017 SYSA Annual Event

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
Former Eastern Washington men's basketball head coach Jim Hayford talked with our Sam Adams about the Spokane Youth Sports Association and his contributions towards the community.

The 2017 Annual SYSA Event will be held on Friday, Oct. 6 at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino, here's more information:

2017 ANNUAL EVENT
October 6th, 2017
Northern Quest Resort & Casino

Special Guests:         Mark Axton (EWU)    Heather Bowman (GU)        Winston Brooks (GU)
            Casey Calvary (GU)    Ryan Floyd (GU)            Michael Hart (GU)
            Mike Nilson (GU)    Parker Kelly (EWU)        Derek Ravio (GU)
            Katelan Redmon (GU)    Matt Santangelo (GU)        Blake Stepp (GU)

Attire: Business Casual

SYSA Room Discount: at NQ: $179 for Friday Night, October 6th ~ 509.242.7000 (Be sure to mention SYSA Rate)

Pre-Register: As we are getting closer to our Annual Event date, I would like to ask you all to pre-register yourself and your table guests following the link below. You can also send this link to your guests and they can pre-register themselves for the event, just let them know to fill in Sponsoring Company Name as Group Name. This will insure a speedy check-in process!

https://sysa.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/SYSASportsEveningCasinoNight/EventRegistration/tabid/892526/Default.aspx

If you have any questions contact Natalya at (509) 413-7503 or natalia@sysa.com

SYSA Annual Event AGENDA

VIP HOUR

5:00 – 6:00 PM   
Mingle with Special Guests
2 Drink Tickets per person
Hors d’oeuvres
Sports & Casino Activities

6:00 – 7:30 PM    Doors Open
No Host Bar
Music & Entertainment
Sports & Casino Activities
View Auction Items

7:30 – 8:45 PM    Hosted by Sam Adams ~ SWX KHQ
Dinner Served at 7:30 PM
SYSA Video
Message from David Beaudine ~ President SYSA Board of Trustees
Table BINGO
4 Live Auction Items
Drawings for Winner of Sports Challenges
Paddle Raise

“Thanks for attending and supporting SYSA"

