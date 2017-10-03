Jim Hayford talks about 2017 SYSA Annual Event

Former Eastern Washington men's basketball head coach Jim Hayford talked with our Sam Adams about the Spokane Youth Sports Association and his contributions towards the community.More >>
With its 29-23 double-overtime victory at South Alabama, Idaho started conference play with a win for the first time since 2012.More >>
Pullman police officers say 18-year-old Zaire Webb and 18-year-old Anthony White Jr. tried to steal $250 worth of merchandise. The two players allegedly went through the Walmart checkout without paying for all their items.More >>
Whitworth University will host George Fox University in a Northwest Conference football contest on Saturday at 1:00 pm.More >>
Oregon leads the all-time series 47-40-7 but the Cougars have claimed the last two meetings including a 51-33 victory in Pullman last season.More >>
The top two offenses in the Big Sky Conference will square off when the 10th-ranked Eastern Washington University football team plays at UC Davis and new Aggie head coach Dan Hawkins this Saturday.More >>
The Huskies are off to a 5-0 start for the second year in a row, the first time they've started 5-0 in consecutive years since 1991 and 1992.More >>
In one of the best Press Pass Pullman episodes of the season, Mike Leach breaks down everything from Oregon's quarterback situation to what was left on the cutting room floor when he appeared on Friday Night Lights. Coach Leach also talks about where Autzen Stadium ranks among the loudest stadiums he's coached in and why you should buy a t-shirt the next time you go to In-N-Out. Theo Lawson of the Spokesman-Review joins the program to look back on an impressive...More >>
Check out this past week's top plays from the gridiron and pitch!More >>
Head Coach Bob Stitt and Senior Safety Justin Strong join host Shaun Rainey on this weeks episode to break down the win over Portland State and talk about playing football with a broken thumb.More >>
Former Eastern Washington men's basketball head coach Jim Hayford talked with our Sam Adams about the Spokane Youth Sports Association and his contributions towards the community.More >>
The top two offenses in the Big Sky Conference will square off when the 10th-ranked Eastern Washington University football team plays at UC Davis and new Aggie head coach Dan Hawkins this Saturday.More >>
"It's a great team win," said Eastern head coach Aaron Best, whose team improved to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in the league."More >>
The No. 8/9 EWU football team will play its Big Sky Conference home opener on Saturday (Sept. 30) when the Jody Sears and Paul Wulff coached Sacramento State Hornets visit for a 1:35 p.m. game at "The Inferno."More >>
A school-record 549-yard passing performance – both as a team and by Gubrud – helped EWU extend its Big Sky Conference winning streak to nine games last week.More >>
The 11th-ranked Eastern Washington University football team scored 42 second-half points to rally from a 24-6 halftime deficit and opened the 2017 Big Sky Conference season with a 48-41 victory over Montana.More >>
The Eagles are 10-1 since 2012 against its rivals from the Treasure State – UM and Montana State. However, EWU's last venture to Missoula yielded a 57-16 thumping at the hands of the Griz.More >>
The Eastern Washington University football team found a little history on the school's first ever venture to New York. With EWU's defense registering a school-record 10 sacks and the offense piling up 650 total yards, the No. 12 Eagles defeated Fordham of the Patriot League Saturday.More >>
After a pair of close games that got away from them after halftime, the No. 12 Eagles travel to New York City this Saturday (Sept. 16) for a game versus Fordham of the Patriot League.More >>
The campaign features 30 games, 14 of which will be contested at home on Reese Court. The Eagles play one lone exhibition on Reese Court against NAIA member Master's University on Nov. 5.More >>
