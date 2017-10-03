Press Pass Pullman: Week Five - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Press Pass Pullman: Week Five

by Lindsay Joy, SWX Anchor/Reporter
In one of the best Press Pass Pullman episodes of the season, Mike Leach breaks down everything from Oregon's quarterback situation to what was left on the cutting room floor when he appeared on Friday Night Lights. Coach Leach also talks about where Autzen Stadium ranks among the loudest stadiums he's coached in and why you should buy a t-shirt the next time you go to In-N-Out. Theo Lawson of the Spokesman-Review joins the program to look back on an impressive win and ahead to a matchup against an injury-riddled Oregon Ducks team.

  Jim Hayford talks about 2017 SYSA Annual Event

    Jim Hayford talks about 2017 SYSA Annual Event

    Doors open for the SYSA event at 6:00 pmDoors open for the SYSA event at 6:00 pm

    Former Eastern Washington men's basketball head coach Jim Hayford talked with our Sam Adams about the Spokane Youth Sports Association and his contributions towards the community.

    More >>

    Former Eastern Washington men's basketball head coach Jim Hayford talked with our Sam Adams about the Spokane Youth Sports Association and his contributions towards the community.

    More >>

  Super 8 Plays of the Week 10/2

    Super 8 Plays of the Week 10/2

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 12:52 AM EDT2017-10-03 04:52:51 GMT

    Check out this past week's top plays from the gridiron and pitch!

    More >>

    Check out this past week's top plays from the gridiron and pitch!

    More >>
  No. 16 WSU upsets No. 5 USC winning 30-27

    No. 16 WSU upsets No. 5 USC winning 30-27

    Washington State snaps a 15-home-game losing streak against ranked opponents.Washington State snaps a 15-home-game losing streak against ranked opponents.

    The No. 16 Washington State Cougars beat the No. 5 USC Trojans 30-27, snapping a 15-home-game losing streak against ranked opponents. Quarterback Luke Falk threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns.

    More >>

    The No. 16 Washington State Cougars beat the No. 5 USC Trojans 30-27, snapping a 15-home-game losing streak against ranked opponents. Quarterback Luke Falk threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns.

    More >>

  College Football National Championship Trophy makes its way to Spokane

    College Football National Championship Trophy makes its way to Spokane

    The College Football National Championship Trophy will make its way to Pullman for the first time ever.The College Football National Championship Trophy will make its way to Pullman for the first time ever.

    The trophy will make an appearance in Spokane first from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Walmart on Wellesley Ave. and then in Pullman from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Walmart on Harvest Dr.

    More >>

    The trophy will make an appearance in Spokane first from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Walmart on Wellesley Ave. and then in Pullman from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Walmart on Harvest Dr.

    More >>
