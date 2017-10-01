No. 6 UW Secures 42-7 Victory At Oregon State

Jake Browning threw for three touchdowns, Myles Gaskin ran for 113 yards and a score and No. 6 Washington broke open a close game with a 21-point third quarter to beat Oregon State 42-7 on Saturday night.More >>
Rocky now heads into its bye week alone in third place in the Frontier Conference standings.
"It's a great team win," said Eastern head coach Aaron Best, whose team improved to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in the league."
A highly anticipated contest between nationally-ranked NCAA Division III football teams never materialized into a competitive game as Whitworth University could not overcome five turnovers in a 38-9 Northwest Conference football loss at Linfield College on Saturday.
The No. 16 Washington State Cougars beat the No. 5 USC Trojans 30-27, snapping a 15-home-game losing streak against ranked opponents. Quarterback Luke Falk threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns.
The trophy will make an appearance in Spokane first from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Walmart on Wellesley Ave. and then in Pullman from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Walmart on Harvest Dr.
Chris Byers looks back at Caldwell, Idaho's Chris Horn.
The No. 8/9 EWU football team will play its Big Sky Conference home opener on Saturday (Sept. 30) when the Jody Sears and Paul Wulff coached Sacramento State Hornets visit for a 1:35 p.m. game at "The Inferno."
Whitworth University heads to McMinnville, Oregon on Saturday for a Northwest Conference football game against Linfield College. Kick off for the match-up of teams ranked among the NCAA Division III top-25.
Gonzaga men's basketball will unveil its banner from the Final Four at this year's Numerica Kraziness in the Kennel on Oct. 7.
Jake Browning threw for three touchdowns, Myles Gaskin ran for 113 yards and a score and No. 6 Washington broke open a close game with a 21-point third quarter to beat Oregon State 42-7 on Saturday night.
The Washington football team (4-0 overall, 1-0 Pac-12) heads out on the road for a second straight week as the Dawgs travel south to face Northwest rival Oregon State (1-3, 0-1) in Corvallis.
Jordan Miller's two interceptions and Myles Bryant's pick-6 helped the seventh-ranked Washington Huskies overcame a slow start and hand Colorado its first loss, 37-10.
Last Dec. in Santa Clara, the Huskies beat the Buffaloes, 41-10, in the title game, in the teams' only meeting of 2016.
Dante Pettis had four touchdowns including an NCAA record-tying eighth punt return touchdowns of his career, and No. 6 Washington finished off the undercard of its schedule with a 48-16 rout of Fresno State on Saturday night
The Washington football team (2-0) wraps up the non-conference schedule this Saturday as Fresno State (1-1) visits Husky Stadium for a 6:30 p.m. game
Washington rushed for 213 yards as a team and averaged 5.8 yards per carry, but Browning was the second-leading rusher with his 50 yards
Fresh from a season-opening 30-14 win at Rutgers last Friday, the UW football team (1-0) opens the 2017 home season against Montana (1-0), welcoming the Grizzlies to Husky Stadium for the first time since 1951.
Dante Pettis woke up No. 8 Washington just before halftime with his sixth career punt return for a touchdown and Jake Browning threw two second-half touchdown passes in a tougher-than-expected 30-14 victory over rebuilding Rutgers on Friday night.
Washington is 86-35-6 all-time in season openers, good for a mark of .701.
