Turnovers demise for Whitworth against Linfield

Jake Browning threw for three touchdowns, Myles Gaskin ran for 113 yards and a score and No. 6 Washington broke open a close game with a 21-point third quarter to beat Oregon State 42-7 on Saturday night.More >>
Rocky now heads into its bye week alone in third place in the Frontier Conference standings.More >>
"It's a great team win," said Eastern head coach Aaron Best, whose team improved to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in the league."More >>
A highly anticipated contest between nationally-ranked NCAA Division III football teams never materialized into a competitive game as Whitworth University could not overcome five turnovers in a 38-9 Northwest Conference football loss at Linfield College on Saturday.More >>
The No. 16 Washington State Cougars beat the No. 5 USC Trojans 30-27, snapping a 15-home-game losing streak against ranked opponents. Quarterback Luke Falk threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns.More >>
The trophy will make an appearance in Spokane first from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Walmart on Wellesley Ave. and then in Pullman from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Walmart on Harvest Dr.More >>
Chris Byers looks back at Caldwell, Idaho's Chris Horn.More >>
The No. 8/9 EWU football team will play its Big Sky Conference home opener on Saturday (Sept. 30) when the Jody Sears and Paul Wulff coached Sacramento State Hornets visit for a 1:35 p.m. game at "The Inferno."More >>
Whitworth University heads to McMinnville, Oregon on Saturday for a Northwest Conference football game against Linfield College. Kick off for the match-up of teams ranked among the NCAA Division III top-25.More >>
Gonzaga men’s basketball will unveil its banner from the Final Four at this year’s Numerica Kraziness in the Kennel on Oct. 7.More >>
A highly anticipated contest between nationally-ranked NCAA Division III football teams never materialized into a competitive game as Whitworth University could not overcome five turnovers in a 38-9 Northwest Conference football loss at Linfield College on Saturday.More >>
Whitworth University heads to McMinnville, Oregon on Saturday for a Northwest Conference football game against Linfield College. Kick off for the match-up of teams ranked among the NCAA Division III top-25.More >>
The 20th-ranked Pirates built a 43-0 halftime lead while improving to 3-0 with the non-conference victory.More >>
The 20th-ranked Pirates (2-0) are coming off of a 49-10 win over Whittier University in their home opener last Saturday. Saturday will mark the 12th all-time meeting between the two schools.More >>
Whitworth University ran out to a 25-0 lead late in the second quarter and cruised to a 49-10 win over visiting Whittier College on Saturday afternoon at the Whitworth Pine Bowl.More >>
Ian Kolste passed for 473 yards and six touchdowns, three to senior wide receiver Kevin Thomas, as visiting Whitworth rolled to a season-opening 56-13 win at Central College (Iowa) on Saturday afternoon.More >>
Love was named First Team All-NWC for three years in a row. As a sophomore in 2015, Love was the Northwest Conference Player of the Year and was also a Third Team All-American.More >>
Whitworth opens training for the 2017 season on Saturday. The Pirates will have three weeks of practice before traveling to Pella, Iowa to take on Central College in the season opener on Saturday, September 2.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – Fresh off of the most successful season in school history, four Whitworth University softball players have received All-West Region recognition through the National Fastpitch Coaches Association, which released its list of all-region teams on Monday night. All-Region recognition is based on voting by NFCA member coaches. Click here for the entire list of NCAA Division III All-Region teams. Senior pitcher Madi Perez and senior des...More >>
MARSHALL, Texas – Tenth-ranked East Texas Baptist held on to defeat #17 Whitworth 7-5 in the championship of the Marshal, Texas NCAA Division III Softball Regional on Sunday afternoon.More >>
