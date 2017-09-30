Chiefs Climb Back To Win OT Thriller In Cranbrook

President Donald Trump says his criticism of football players who kneel during the national anthem "has nothing to do with race." Trump is siding with fans who joined him in criticizing football players who kneel during the national anthem.

President Donald Trump says his criticism of football players who kneel during the national anthem "has nothing to do with race." Trump is siding with fans who joined him in criticizing football players who kneel...

Predators will soon find out how hard it is to stay on top in talent-rich Western Conference.

Predators will soon find out how hard it is to stay on top in talent-rich Western Conference.

The U.S. Women's National Team Players Association is donating $16,000 to help get the union for players in the National Women's Soccer League off the ground.

The U.S. Women's National Team Players Association is donating $16,000 to help get the union for players in the National Women's Soccer League off the ground.

San Jose Sharks forward Joel Ward says he's decided not to protest by kneeling during the national anthem.

San Jose Sharks forward Joel Ward says he's decided not to protest by kneeling during the national anthem.

Athletes from the Boston area's five professional sports teams are launching a new campaign to fight racism and discrimination.

Athletes from the Boston area's five professional sports teams are launching a new campaign to fight racism and discrimination.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is dismissing controversy over his use of charter flights as "a little BS over travel".

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is dismissing controversy over his use of charter flights as "a little BS over travel".

Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks are still waiting for their invite to the White House.

Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks are still waiting for their invite to the White House.

By Spokane Chiefs

The Spokane Chiefs came back from a 4-0 deficit – including 5-2 with less than nine minutes left in regulation – to beat the Kootenay ICE in overtime on the road on Friday night, 6-5. Forward Riley Woods had two goals, including the tying effort with 31 seconds left in regulation.

The first half of the game was all Kootenay as the hosts scored twice in the first period and twice in the first 15 minutes of the second, with two of those goals scored by forward Alec Baer with the man advantage.

Spokane bounced back with a power play goal of their own at the 17:10 mark of the middle frame, as second-year defenseman Ty Smith snapped in his second of the season from the high slot. Jaret Anderson-Dolan, recently reassigned by the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings, earned the primary assist on the play.

Coming out of the second intermission down 4-1, the Chiefs made it a two-goal game at 6:19 of the third as Riley McKay found the net for the first time this season off assists from Hayden Ostir and Smith.

Veteran forward Vince Loschiavo rifled in another Kootenay power play goal at the 9:53 mark of the third and it looked as though the ICE had sealed the deal with a 5-2 lead.

The Chiefs refused to quit as Woods forced a turnover and converted on the other end with a sneaky wrister to beat goaltender Bailey Brkin low with 8:29 left. The unassisted goal cut the Kootenay lead to two goals.

Spokane got it within one goal just over three minutes later as Anderson-Dolan scored his first of the year in his first game back with the Chiefs, firing a shot to the left post from just inside the right circle at 14:45.

With an empty net and 31 seconds left in the game, Woods scored his third of the season on a rebound of a sharp angle shot by Smith to cap the comeback and force overtime.

In the 3-on-3 extra frame, Carolina Hurricanes prospect Hudson Elynuik recovered from a near turnover to draw the Kootenay defense and find a wide-open Rykr Cole on the right wing. The overage forward rocketed a slapshot from the circle past Brkin to send the Chiefs over the boards to celebrate the overtime win.

Spokane finished 1-for-6 on the power play and 3-for-6 on the penalty kill. Weatherill turned aside 31 of 36 shots faced in 60:22 while Brkin made 33 saves in the full 61:59.

These two teams will play a rematch on Saturday night in Spokane for the Chiefs’ home opener.