Chiefs Climb Back To Win OT Thriller In Cranbrook

The Spokane Chiefs came back from a 4-0 deficit – including 5-2 with less than nine minutes left in regulation – to beat the Kootenay ICE in overtime on the road on Friday night, 6-5.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs came back from a 4-0 deficit – including 5-2 with less than nine minutes left in regulation – to beat the Kootenay ICE in overtime on the road on Friday night, 6-5.More >>
Chris Byers looks back at Caldwell, Idaho's Chris Horn.More >>
Chris Byers looks back at Caldwell, Idaho's Chris Horn.More >>
Robinson Cano hit a game-tying two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning to tie the game 5-5. Then in the ninth inning, Mark Canha hit a game-ending home run to lift the Athletics past the Mariners.More >>
Robinson Cano hit a game-tying two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning to tie the game 5-5. Then in the ninth inning, Mark Canha hit a game-ending home run to lift the Athletics past the Mariners.More >>
Defenseman Ty Smith kicked off his NHL draft year with a three-point night, helping Head Coach Dan Lambert earn his first win behind the Spokane bench, as the Chiefs earned a 4-2 win in Prince George.More >>
Defenseman Ty Smith kicked off his NHL draft year with a three-point night, helping Head Coach Dan Lambert earn his first win behind the Spokane bench, as the Chiefs earned a 4-2 win in Prince George.More >>
The Seahawks' offense has struggled through the first two games of the season, ranking 28th in the league in scoring (10.5 ppg). It took Seattle over 112 minutes to score their first touchdown of the season.More >>
The Seahawks' offense has struggled through the first two games of the season, ranking 28th in the league in scoring (10.5 ppg). It took Seattle over 112 minutes to score their first touchdown of the season.More >>
Alex Morgan scored twice and the U.S. women's national team concluded a two-game series against New Zealand with a 5-0 victory at Nippert Stadium.More >>
Alex Morgan scored twice and the U.S. women's national team concluded a two-game series against New Zealand with a 5-0 victory at Nippert Stadium.More >>
Sottile, 18, appeared in five games for the Chiefs during the 2017 WHL Pre-Season, recording 17 penalty minutes. He played 34 games with the Calgary Mustangs of the AJHL last season, scoring four goals and adding five assists.More >>
Sottile, 18, appeared in five games for the Chiefs during the 2017 WHL Pre-Season, recording 17 penalty minutes. He played 34 games with the Calgary Mustangs of the AJHL last season, scoring four goals and adding five assists.More >>
SEATTLE (AP) -- Russell Wilson avoided two potential sacks and found Paul Richardson in the front corner of the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown with 7:06 left and the Seattle Seahawks held on for an unsightly 12-9 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.More >>
SEATTLE (AP) -- Russell Wilson avoided two potential sacks and found Paul Richardson in the front corner of the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown with 7:06 left and the Seattle Seahawks held on for an unsightly 12-9 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs came back from a 4-0 deficit – including 5-2 with less than nine minutes left in regulation – to beat the Kootenay ICE in overtime on the road on Friday night, 6-5.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs came back from a 4-0 deficit – including 5-2 with less than nine minutes left in regulation – to beat the Kootenay ICE in overtime on the road on Friday night, 6-5.More >>
Defenseman Ty Smith kicked off his NHL draft year with a three-point night, helping Head Coach Dan Lambert earn his first win behind the Spokane bench, as the Chiefs earned a 4-2 win in Prince George.More >>
Defenseman Ty Smith kicked off his NHL draft year with a three-point night, helping Head Coach Dan Lambert earn his first win behind the Spokane bench, as the Chiefs earned a 4-2 win in Prince George.More >>
Sottile, 18, appeared in five games for the Chiefs during the 2017 WHL Pre-Season, recording 17 penalty minutes. He played 34 games with the Calgary Mustangs of the AJHL last season, scoring four goals and adding five assists.More >>
Sottile, 18, appeared in five games for the Chiefs during the 2017 WHL Pre-Season, recording 17 penalty minutes. He played 34 games with the Calgary Mustangs of the AJHL last season, scoring four goals and adding five assists.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs lost in a shootout in their fourth preseason game of the year in Kennewick on Thursday afternoon, 6-5 to the Portland Winterhawks.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs lost in a shootout in their fourth preseason game of the year in Kennewick on Thursday afternoon, 6-5 to the Portland Winterhawks.More >>
The 15-year-old netminder joins first round pick Jack Finley as signed prospects from the Chiefs’ 2017 WHL Bantam Draft class.More >>
The 15-year-old netminder joins first round pick Jack Finley as signed prospects from the Chiefs’ 2017 WHL Bantam Draft class.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – Offense was on display in full force on Sunday afternoon at Spokane Arena as Team White piled on seven goals in a 7-4 win over Team Red in the Spokane Chiefs’ annual Red-White Game capping their 2017 Training Camp.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – Offense was on display in full force on Sunday afternoon at Spokane Arena as Team White piled on seven goals in a 7-4 win over Team Red in the Spokane Chiefs’ annual Red-White Game capping their 2017 Training Camp.More >>
This year’s event includes 62 players, including 34 forwards, 21 defensemen and 7 goalies.More >>
This year’s event includes 62 players, including 34 forwards, 21 defensemen and 7 goalies.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs announced on Friday the team names for their 2017 training camp, which begins on Thursday, August 24 at Spokane Arena. This year’s teams will be Team Johnson, Team Sawyer and Team Ryan.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs announced on Friday the team names for their 2017 training camp, which begins on Thursday, August 24 at Spokane Arena. This year’s teams will be Team Johnson, Team Sawyer and Team Ryan.More >>
Baird spent the last 10 seasons as the team’s video coordinator, analyzing coaches’ video and advanced statistics. A Spokane native and Lakeside High School graduate, he was originally hired on by the Chiefs midway through the 2006-07 campaign.More >>
Baird spent the last 10 seasons as the team’s video coordinator, analyzing coaches’ video and advanced statistics. A Spokane native and Lakeside High School graduate, he was originally hired on by the Chiefs midway through the 2006-07 campaign.More >>