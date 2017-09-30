No. 16 WSU upsets No. 5 USC winning 30-27

The No. 16 Washington State Cougars beat the No. 5 USC Trojans 30-27, snapping a 15-home-game losing streak against ranked opponents.

Quarterback Luke Falk threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns, while Trojans' quarterback Sam Darnold threw for 164 yards and rushed for two touchdowns.

The Cougars took the lead late in the 4th quarter, thanks to a 32-yard field goal by Erik Powell. With 1:40 left in regulation, the USC Trojans had a chance to drive the field and win the game, but Darnold was sacked and fumbled with ball with 1:27 remaining. The Cougars then proceeded to kneel the ball as time expired.

Falk added also broke a Pac-12 Conference record, passing Sean Mannion for the conference lead in pass completions. He also moved into second place, behind Marcus Mariota, in career touchdown passes with 105.

The Cougars will now travel to Eugene for their first road game of the season to take on the Oregon Ducks on Saturday.