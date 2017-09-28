College Football National Championship Trophy makes its way to Spokane

The College Football National Championship Trophy will make its way to Pullman for the first time ever.

The College Football National Championship Trophy made its way to the Fastenal Sports Studio on Thursday before heading to Pullman for the first time ever. The No.16 Washington State will host the No. 5 USC Trojans on Friday in one of the premier matchups of the college football week.

The National Championship Trophy will be on display at the Walmart Supercenters in the Spokane and Pullman area on Friday. The trophy will make an appearance in Spokane first from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Walmart on Wellesley Ave. and then in Pullman from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Walmart on Harvest Dr. Fans will have an opportunity to view and have their picture taken with the trophy during the specified times.

Washington State will take on USC at 7:30 p.m. and can be watched live on ESPN.