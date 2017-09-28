College Football National Championship Trophy makes its way to Spokane

The trophy will make an appearance in Spokane first from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Walmart on Wellesley Ave. and then in Pullman from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Walmart on Harvest Dr.More >>
Chris Byers looks back at Caldwell, Idaho's Chris Horn.
The No. 8/9 EWU football team will play its Big Sky Conference home opener on Saturday (Sept. 30) when the Jody Sears and Paul Wulff coached Sacramento State Hornets visit for a 1:35 p.m. game at "The Inferno."
Whitworth University heads to McMinnville, Oregon on Saturday for a Northwest Conference football game against Linfield College. Kick off for the match-up of teams ranked among the NCAA Division III top-25.
Gonzaga men's basketball will unveil its banner from the Final Four at this year's Numerica Kraziness in the Kennel on Oct. 7.
Pelluer is one of 181 semifinalists for the award that recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation.
WSU's last win over USC in Martin Stadium came in 2002, 30-27 in overtime. The Cougars' last win over a ranked Trojan team was the 2013 matchup.
The Washington football team (4-0 overall, 1-0 Pac-12) heads out on the road for a second straight week as the Dawgs travel south to face Northwest rival Oregon State (1-3, 0-1) in Corvallis.
Head Coach Bob Stitt and Running Back Elijah Lee join host Shaun Rainey on this weeks show to discuss the tough loss to Eastern Washington and moving on to face Portland State. Riley Corcoran has the call of the game featuring the hail mary to Justin Calhoun. Ben Wineman updates us on all the other fall sports at UM.
The trophy will make an appearance in Spokane first from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Walmart on Wellesley Ave. and then in Pullman from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Walmart on Harvest Dr.
Pelluer is one of 181 semifinalists for the award that recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation.
WSU's last win over USC in Martin Stadium came in 2002, 30-27 in overtime. The Cougars' last win over a ranked Trojan team was the 2013 matchup.
Falk threw for 478 yards and five touchdowns, and No. 18 Washington State beat Nevada 45-7 for the team's best start in 16 years.
Washington State leads the all-time series with Nevada 2-1 and will be hosting the Wolfpack in Pullman for the first time in series history.
Washington State University men's basketball opens up Pac-12 play with two-straight games at Los Angeles on ESPN2, first against UCLA, Friday, Dec. 29 at 8 p.m., followed by a trip to the Galen Center to take on USC.
In this week's edition of Press Pass Pullman, head coach Mike Leach reflects on the Cougs' dominant win over Oregon State and looks ahead to Nevada, a team which features a myriad of connections to Washington State.
Luke Falk threw six touchdown passes — three to Tavares Martin Jr. — and No. 21 Washington State beat Oregon State 52-23 on Saturday for its fourth consecutive victory over the Beavers.
Washington State opened 2017 with a 31-0 victory over Montana State, notching the first shutout since 2013 and followed with a triple overtime win over Boise State last week.
