Whitworth to play at Linfield in Top-25 showdown

The No. 8/9 EWU football team will play its Big Sky Conference home opener on Saturday (Sept. 30) when the Jody Sears and Paul Wulff coached Sacramento State Hornets visit for a 1:35 p.m. game at "The Inferno."More >>
Whitworth University heads to McMinnville, Oregon on Saturday for a Northwest Conference football game against Linfield College. Kick off for the match-up of teams ranked among the NCAA Division III top-25.More >>
Gonzaga men’s basketball will unveil its banner from the Final Four at this year’s Numerica Kraziness in the Kennel on Oct. 7.More >>
Pelluer is one of 181 semifinalists for the award that recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation.More >>
WSU's last win over USC in Martin Stadium came in 2002, 30-27 in overtime. The Cougars' last win over a ranked Trojan team was the 2013 matchup.More >>
The Washington football team (4-0 overall, 1-0 Pac-12) heads out on the road for a second straight week as the Dawgs travel south to face Northwest rival Oregon State (1-3, 0-1) in Corvallis.More >>
Head Coach Bob Stitt and Running Back Elijah Lee join host Shaun Rainey on this weeks show to discuss the tough loss to Eastern Washington and moving on to face Portland State. Riley Corcoran has the call of the game featuring the hail mary to Justin Calhoun. Ben Wineman updates us on all the other fall sports at UM.More >>
A school-record 549-yard passing performance – both as a team and by Gubrud – helped EWU extend its Big Sky Conference winning streak to nine games last week.More >>
A cool down in Montana this past week before a warm up this week is the subject of this week's Crowd Surfing.More >>
Whitworth University heads to McMinnville, Oregon on Saturday for a Northwest Conference football game against Linfield College. Kick off for the match-up of teams ranked among the NCAA Division III top-25.More >>
The 20th-ranked Pirates built a 43-0 halftime lead while improving to 3-0 with the non-conference victory.More >>
The 20th-ranked Pirates (2-0) are coming off of a 49-10 win over Whittier University in their home opener last Saturday. Saturday will mark the 12th all-time meeting between the two schools.More >>
Whitworth University ran out to a 25-0 lead late in the second quarter and cruised to a 49-10 win over visiting Whittier College on Saturday afternoon at the Whitworth Pine Bowl.More >>
Ian Kolste passed for 473 yards and six touchdowns, three to senior wide receiver Kevin Thomas, as visiting Whitworth rolled to a season-opening 56-13 win at Central College (Iowa) on Saturday afternoon.More >>
Love was named First Team All-NWC for three years in a row. As a sophomore in 2015, Love was the Northwest Conference Player of the Year and was also a Third Team All-American.More >>
Whitworth opens training for the 2017 season on Saturday. The Pirates will have three weeks of practice before traveling to Pella, Iowa to take on Central College in the season opener on Saturday, September 2.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – Fresh off of the most successful season in school history, four Whitworth University softball players have received All-West Region recognition through the National Fastpitch Coaches Association, which released its list of all-region teams on Monday night. All-Region recognition is based on voting by NFCA member coaches. Click here for the entire list of NCAA Division III All-Region teams. Senior pitcher Madi Perez and senior des...More >>
MARSHALL, Texas – Tenth-ranked East Texas Baptist held on to defeat #17 Whitworth 7-5 in the championship of the Marshal, Texas NCAA Division III Softball Regional on Sunday afternoon.More >>
