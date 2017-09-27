Pelluer named semifinalist for William V. Campbell Trophy

By Washington State Athletics

IRVING, Texas – Washington State linebacker Peyton Pelluer was named a semifinalist for the 2017 William V. Campbell Trophy, presented by Fidelity Investments, the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame announced Wednesday.



Pelluer is one of 181 semifinalists for the award that recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation. The Sammamish, Wash. native is a two-time All-Pac-12 Conference honorable mention selection and a three-time Pac-12 All-Academic selection, twice named to the First Team and twice to the CoSIDA All-Academic District VIII First Team. Pelluer, a redshirt-senior, owns 34 career starts and 254 career tackles including 24.5 for loss. He is finished last season with a 3.43 cumulative GPA while majoring in history.



Nominated by their schools, which are limited to one nominee each, candidates for the awards must be a senior or graduate student in their final year of playing eligibility , have a GPA of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale, have outstanding football ability as a first team player or significant contributor and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship . The class is selected each year by the NFF Awards Committee, which is comprised of a nationally recognized group of media, College Football Hall of Famers and athletics administrators.



The NFF will announce 12-14 finalists on Nov. 1, and each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class, presented by Fidelity Investments. The finalists will travel to New York City for the 60th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 5, where their accomplishments will be highlighted in front of one of the most powerful audiences in all of sports. Live during the event, one member of the class will be declared as the winner of the 28th William V. Campbell Trophy® and have his postgraduate scholarship increased to $25,000.

