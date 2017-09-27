Cougars prepare for Friday night clash with USC

By Washington State Athletics
No. 5 USC at No. 16 WASHINGTON STATE
7:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 29 • ESPN
Martin Stadium (32,952) • Pullman, Wash.
No. 16 COUGARS HOST No. 5 USC FRIDAY NIGHT ON ESPN
No. 16 Washington State (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12) closes out its season-opening five-game homestand against No. 5 USC (4-0, 2-0 Pac-12) Friday at Martin Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.
SERIES HISTORY
USC leads the all-time series with Washington State 59-9-4 and will face each other for the first time since 2014, a 44-17 Trojan win in Pullman. The Cougars posted a 10-7 win in Los Angeles in 2013. Head coach Mike Leach is 1-1 against the Trojans. In Pullman, USC owns a 14-3-2 record with wins in the last five matchups. WSU's last win over USC in Martin Stadium came in 2002, 30-27 in overtime. The Cougars' last win over a ranked Trojan team was the 2013 matchup, USC was No. 25 while the 2002 WSU win saw USC come into Pullman No. 18. WSU will be looking for its first win over a Top-5 team since beating No. 5 Texas 28-20 in the 2003 Holiday Bowl and first win over a Top-5 team in the regular season since beating No. 5 Washington 42-23 in 1992, the Drew Bledsoe Snow Bowl. WSU quarterback Luke Falk played the first meaningful snaps of his career in the 2014 matchup after Connor Halliday was injured. Falk come on in relief and threw for 346 yards and two touchdowns.
ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE
Washington State has opened the season 4-0 for the first time since 2001 and enters the week ranked No. 16, its highest ranking since finishing the 2003 season No. 9. WSU owns the nation's third-best passing attack and the country's No. 12 rated defense who has forced 10 turnovers and recorded 15 sacks, tied for fourth-most in the country. Last season, Washington State went 8-5 overall including a 7-2 mark in Pac-12 Conference play en route to a trip to the Holiday Bowl. WSU rattled off eight-straight wins, seven coming during Pac-12 play. Head coach Mike Leach is his sixth season at WSU, owns a 117-71 mark in his 16-year coaching career including a 33-34 record with the Cougars and is the first coach in school history to lead WSU to three bowl games in his first five seasons.
COUGAR QUICK GAME
TEAM
• WSU is off to its first 4-0 start since 2001, (started 7-0 in 2001, finished 10-2 and Sun Bowl win)
• Under head coach Mike Leach, WSU has recorded 10 fourth-quarter comebacks in his 5+ seasons
• WSU's shutout win over Montana State was the first shutout since 2013 (Idaho, 42-0)
• WSU is one of three Pac-12 teams with two shutouts in the last five seasons (Stanford, Washington)
• WSU has scored 3 defensive touchdowns this season, tied for 2nd-most in FBS, most by WSU since 2013 (5)
• WSU owns an 16-3 record when forcing multiple turnovers under defensive coordinator Alex Grinch
• WSU is fourth in country with 15 sacks, eighth in the country with a Pac-12 best 33 tackles-for-loss
INDIVIDUAL
• Head Coach Mike Leach owns 33 wins at WSU, fifth-most in program history (Jim Sutherland - 37, 1956-63)
• Head Coach Mike Leach was a George Munger Coach of the Year Semifinalist for the second straight season
• Leach is the first Cougar head to coach to reach three bowl games in his first five seasons
• QB Luke Falk is the NCAA's active career leader in passing yds (12,271), TD (103), yds/g (350.6), total off (11,977)
• DL Hercules Mata'afa owns 32.5 career TFL's and 16.5 career sacks, both lead all active Pac-12 players
• RB James Williams is third in the country with a Pac-12-best 37 receptions (all players)
• K Erik Powell is fifth in WSU history with 36 career field goals, 3rd in FG percentage at 69.2
• Keith Harrington paces team with six special teams tackles (4 KR, 2 PR)
COLLEGE GAMEDAY RECORD
Dating back to the beginning of the 2004 season, ESPN's College GameDay has had the WSU flag appear throughout the show. The streak is now at 198 after the appearance in New York City last weekend. Two flags – Ol' Crimson and Gray – have been flown in the background of the GameDay set by dozens of friends and alumni. The Gray flag was added in 2014 after Whitey was retired in honor of Steve Gleason's "No White Flags." WSU recognized the GameDay flag wavers in a pregame ceremony prior to the Montana State game in 2010. In addition to the flags that fly, there is a traveling flag signed by the holders after each episode. The traveling flag is retired after each season, the first of which is hanging in WSU's Alumni Center.
COUGARS UP TO No. 16 IN TOP-25 RANKINGS
Washington State moved up two more spots to No. 16 in the Associated Press Top-25 and the Coaches Poll, the highest WSU ranking since finishing the 2003 season No. 9. The Cougars opened the 2017 season ranked No. 24 in the Associated Press Preseason Top-25, the first time appearing in a preseason poll since 2002 (No. 11). WSU appeared in the national rankings four times last season, reaching as high as No. 20 following the win over California.
THE COMEBACK
Down 31-10 to Boise State midway through the fourth quarter, Washington State rallied with 21 points in the final eight minutes to send the game into overtime. Redshirt-sophomore quarterback Tyler Hilinski got things going with a 17-yard touchdown strike to freshman Jamire Calvin to make it 31-17. Four plays later, Peyton Pelluer picked off an errant BSU pass and raced 39 yards for the score, cutting the deficit to 31-24. With under three minutes left in regulation, WSU was forced to punt but Erik Powell's punt landed on a Bronco blocker and redshirt-freshman Dillon Sherman jumped on the fumble. Three plays later, Hilinski found Morrow for a six-yard touchdown pass, evening the game at 31. In the third overtime, Hilinski again hit Morrow in the flat and Morrow scampered 22 yards before leaping over the left corner of the end zone for the game-winner. WSU matched the largest fourth-quarter comeback set back in 1984 after WSU trailed 42-21 to start the final period, scored 28 points behind a touchdown run from Mark Rypien, one from Rueben Mayes, a 53-yard scoring pass from Rypien to Mayes and finally a 22-yard touchdown run by Mayes to win 49-42 at Stanford.
YOUNG COUGS TAKE THE FIELD
Washington State has seen 25 players make their debuts this season. 18 freshmen have made their first career appearance including six true freshmen, Jamire Calvin (WR), George Hicks III (CB), Tay Martin (WR), Zaire Webb (ST), Dominick Silvels (LB) and Will Rodgers III (DL). Four players also recorded their first career starts, Renard Bell (H), Isaiah Johnson-Mack (Z), Fred Mauigoa (C) and Hunter Dale (Nickel), all started the season-opener. Last season, six true freshmen played; Isaiah Johnson-Mack (WR), Frederick Mauigoa (OL), Derek Moore (DE), Dezmon Patmon (WR), Marcus Strong (CB) and Jalen Thompson (S).
AIR RAID NUMBERS ADD UP
The Washington State Air Raid offense returned seven starters from a 2016 group that finished third in the country in passing offense (362.5), seventh in first downs (26.2/g), No. 15 in third down conversions (47.1), No. 18 in scoring (38.2) and total offense (482.5). Last season, WSU set a couple program single-season records for the most touchdowns scored (67) and points (496) and the third-most total yards (6,273). The Cougar passing attack led the country in passing in 2015 (389.5) and 2014 (477.7), was fourth in 2013 (368.4) and eight in 2012 (330.4). WSU has led the Pac-12 in passing in all five seasons under head coach Mike Leach, except in 2013 (second behind Cal).
FALK NAMED MAXWELL, DAVEY O'BRIEN, JOHNNY UNITAS, WALTER CAMP WATCH LISTS
Redshirt-senior Luke Falk entered the 2017 season named to the preseason watch lists for the Maxwell Award (Player of the Year), Davey O'Brien (Top Quarterback), Johnny Unitas Golden Arm (Top QB - senior or 4th year junior) and Walter Camp Player of the Year. Last season, the All-Pac-12 second-team selection was a finalist for the Manning Award, Johnny Unitas, Burlsworth (top walk-on) and was a semifinalist for the Maxwell, Davie O'Brien and Walter Camp Player of the year.
FALK SETS WSU RECORDS (PageS 16-17)
Quarterback Luke Falk opened his redshirt-senior season in a big way, completing his first 20 passes and finished 33-for-39 for 311 yards and three touchdowns. His second touchdown pass, a six-yard strike to Tavares Martin Jr. in the second quarter, was his 91st career touchdown pass, breaking Connor Halliday's WSU touchdown passing touchdown record. Against Boise State, Falk passed Halliday's WSU record for passing yards and Alex Brink's WSU record for total offense. Falk followed with a 6-TD game in the win over Oregon State and 478 yards and five touchdowns against Nevada. He owns WSU records with 103 career passing TD's, 12,271 career passing yards, 11,977 yards of total offense, 26 career 300-yard games, 1,177 completions and 1,690 pass attempts. He also owns the second-most wins by a QB in school history with 22, trailing Jason Gesser's school-best 24. The Logan, Utah native is the nation's active leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns while his 350.6 passing yards per game average is currently fifth-best in NCAA FBS history.
FALK BY THE NUMBERS
12,271 - Owns WSU record for career passing yards, broke Connor Halliday's WSU record Week 1
11,977 - Owns WSU record for total offense, broke Alex Brink's WSU record Week 2
1,330 - Needs 1,330 passing yards to break Sean Mannion's (OSU) Pac-12 passing record (13,600)
1,177 - Career completions, are second-most in Pac-12 history, trailing OSU's Sean Mannion (1,187)
103 - Owns WSU record for touchdown passes, 3rd-most in Pac-12 history
76.9 - Falk's 76.9 completion percentage in 2017 is tied for the nation's best (Kyle Allen, Houston)
69.6 - Falk's career 69.6 completion percentage in second among active NCAA QB's (Mayfield, 70.1)
26 - Career 300-yard games, most in WSU history including 11 400-yard efforts
22 - In 32 career starts, Falk owns 22 wins, 2nd-most by a Cougar QB (Jason Gesser - 24)
14 - Needs 14 TD passes to break Matt Barkley's (USC) Pac-12 record of 116
14 - Falk's 14 touchdown passes in 2017 are second in the country (Rosen, UCLA)
6 - Career fourth-quarter comeback wins including one in 2016 at Oregon State
FALK's FOURTH-QUARTER COMEBACKS
Luke Falk is no stranger to leading fourth-quarter comebacks, recording the sixth of his career in the win at Oregon State last season. The first came in 2014 at Oregon State, WSU trailed early in the fourth and Falk led a pair of scoring drives for a 39-32 victory. In 2015, trailing by four with 1:31 remaining at Rutgers, Falk led WSU on a 10-play, 90-yard drive capped by an 8-yard touchdown pass with 13 seconds remaining. In the win at Oregon, Falk led a pair of scoring drives late in the fourth quarter that erased a 10-point deficit and sent the game into overtime after an eight-yard touchdown pass with one second remaining. In overtime, Falk rushed for a touchdown and then threw for another before the Cougar defense picked off a pass in the second overtime to clinch the win. Against Arizona State, trailing 24-17 to start the fourth quarter, Falk led the Cougars on three touchdown drives (73, 99 and 75 yards) in the quarter, capping each one with touchdown throws to post a 38-24 victory. His last one in 2015 came at No. 18 UCLA, trailing by three with 1:09 remaining, Falk led the Cougars on a seven-play 75-yard drive, capped by a 21-yard touchdown pass with three seconds remaining. In the win at Oregon State in 2016, WSU trailed by three early in the fourth quarter before Falk led WSU on an 80-yard scoring drive midway through the quarter. Falk capped the drive with a one-yard touchdown pass that proved to be the game-winner.
FALK 4-0 AGAINST OREGON STATE, NAMED PAC-12 PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Luke Falk was named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week after going 37-for-49 for 396 yards and tying a school record with six touchdowns in the 52-23 win over Oregon State. It was the fifth career Pac-12 weekly accolade for Falk who has gone 4-0 in four career starts against the Beavers. The Logan, Utah native became the first Cougar quarterback to beat a team four times. Falk made his first career start at Oregon State in 2014 and threw for 471 yards and five touchdowns. He finished his career against OSU with 1,689 yards, 22 touchdowns and two interceptions while averaging 422.3 passing yards per game.
FALK LAST SEASON
Last season, Luke Falk was fourth in the country in passing yards-per-game (343.7) and passing yards (4,468), seventh with 38 passing touchdowns and a Pac-12-best 342.2 yards-per-game in conference play. Falk tied his own WSU single-season record with 38 touchdown passes and finished second behind Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield for the nation's highest completion percentage (.700).
FALK SET NCAA FBS RECORD FOR COMPLETION PERCENTAGE
In the win over Arizona last season, Luke Falk completed 32-of-35 passes for 311 yards and four touchdowns. His 91.4 completion percentage was a WSU record and a Pac-12 record for 30+ completions, breaking Dick Norman's (Stanford, 1959) previous record of 87.1. Falk completed 21 consecutive passes at one point, one away from Aaron Rodgers' (Cal) record of 22. The Cougars combined for a 90.3 completion percentage to set an NCAA FBS record for 30+ completions after going 47-of-52. Falk opened 2017 completing his first 20 passes against Montana State.
HILINSKI DELIVERS
Redshirt-sophomore quarterback Tyler Hilinski stepped in and came up big for the Cougars in the comeback win over Boise State. Hilinski relieved Luke Falk late in the third quarter and passed for 240 yards with three touchdowns, the last one coming as the game-winner in triple overtime. It was career-bests for Hilinski who played the final series against Montana State (7-9, 50 yds) but had only played extensively in the win over Arizona last season (15-17, 163 yds, 2 TD).
ALL-PURPOSE, ALL THE TIME
The Cougar running backs have settled into their all-purpose roles and have taken the Air Raid offense to new levels. In the week one win over Montana State, redshirt-sophomore James Williams erupted with 208 all-purpose yards and two scores, catching 13 passes for 163 yards and two scores, setting WSU single-game records for catches and receiving yards for a running back. Redshirt-senior Jamal Morrow added 116 all-purpose yards including 89 rushing yards and one touchdown. The backs combined for 354 all-purpose yards on 40 touches with three touchdowns, 157 rushing yards and 197 receiving yards. Against Boise State, Williams made a game-high 10 catches, Morrow caught two touchdowns including the game-winner in triple overtime and redshirt-senior Gerard Wicks rushed for at touchdown in the second overtime. Through four games, the backs have combined for nine total TD, 403 rushing yards, 410 receiving yards (59 rec) and 863 yards of total offense.
EACH BACK MAKING A MARK
Each Cougar running back has put their names throughout the record book. Entering week five, Jamal Morrow owns the WSU record for receptions by a running back (155), also good for 10th-most by any player in WSU history. Morrow also owns 3,429 career all-purpose yards, seventh-most in WSU history. Gerard Wicks owns 19 career rushing touchdowns, tied for fifth-most in WSU history and owns 89 career receptions, fourth-most by a running back in WSU history. James Williams enters the week with a Pac-12-best 37 receptions, third-most in the country while 85 career receptions are fifth-most by running back in WSU history. Redshirt-junior Keith Harrington owns 46 career catches, 11th-most by a Cougar running back.
2016 RUNNING BACKS PACED THE PAC-12
Last season, the trio of Jamal Morrow, Gerard Wicks and James Williams headlined the Cougar backs who led the Pac-12 running back groups with 31 total touchdowns and 1,034 receiving yards, and were third with 2,695 total yards. The backs combined for 128 receptions and averaged 217.6 all-purpose yards-per-game. Williams and Morrow led all Pac-12 running backs with 48 receptions a piece. WSU rushed for 100 yards seven times including three 200-yard efforts in wins over Idaho, Oregon and California. All three backs recorded a 100-yard game in 2016 while the team rushed for 100+ yards seven times in 2016 after reaching that mark five times in 2015 and just four times in the previous three seasons combined. The 23 touchdowns in 2016 were the most since the 1997 team ran for 27 scores.
MORROW NAMED TO DOAK WALKER AWARD, HORNUNG AWARD WATCH LIST
Running back Jamal Morrow was named to the 2017 watch lists for the Doak Walker Award and Paul Hornung Award. The Doak Walker is given to the nation's best running back while the Hornung Award is given to the most versatile player in major college football. Morrow is the first Cougar to be named to the Paul Hornung Watch List since the award was created in 2010 and the first named to the Doak Walker since Jerome Harrison was a finalist in 2005.
MORROW CLIMBING RECEIVING, ALL-PURPOSE RECORDS (Page 17)
Running back Jamal Morrow does a little of everything for the Cougar offense, rushing, receiving, blocking and owns the school record for receptions by a running back (155). Morrow made six catches against Boise State to move into 10th place in WSU history for career receptions, added two more against Oregon State and four more against Nevada. Last season, the All-Pac-12 honorable mention pick tallied a team-high 1,217 all-purpose yards, averaging 93.6 all-purpose yards-per-game, was second on the team with 575 rushing yards, third with 10 total touchdowns and tied for fourth with 48 catches. Morrow has had two seasons of 1,200-plus all-purpose yards and with more season with similar numbers, would put him in the top-3 in school history for all-purpose yards, trailing only former All-Americans Steve Broussard and Rueben Mayes. He opened 2017 with 116 all-purpose yards, rushing for 89 including a 29-yard touchdown against Montana State, caught two touchdowns against Boise State, and rushed for 73 yards last week to push his career all-purpose yards to 3,329, seventh-most in WSU history.
CAPTAIN MORROW COME ON DOWN
Jamal Morrow has served as the WSU game captain for the past 26 games and coach Leach revealed why in 2016. In August of 2013, Morrow was a contestant on The Price is Right, reaching a showcase showdown and coach Leach thought he would be good at the coin toss. Morrow began the streak in WSU's double-overtime win at Oregon in 2015. The Cougars are 19-7 since, and Morrow is 8-2 in correctly calling the toss, WSU is 5-3 when he wins a coin toss and WSU has been on the winning end of the toss 19 times in those 25 games with Morrow at captain.
SPREADING THE BALL AROUND
Washington State has continued to spread the ball each week with 10 players catching a pass in all three games this season before 13 caught pass last week. Last season, the Air Raid saw 10+ players catch a pass in 11 of the 13 games, highlighted by the 14 against Arizona, the most under Mike Leach at WSU. The Cougars were the only team in the country with five players owning 40+ catches last year. In 2015, WSU was the only team in the country with 10 players with 20+ receptions and was the only Power-5 Conference team with two players owning double-digit touchdown receptions.
FLORIDA WIDEOUTS SETTLE IN
Former high school teammates at William T. Dwyer High School in Belle Glade, Fla., junior Tavares Martin Jr. and sophomore Isaiah Johnson-Mack came into 2017 looking to play a bigger part of the offense and both broke out against Oregon State. Martin Jr. erupted with 10 receptions and career-highs of 194 yards and three touchdowns, the first three touchdown game since River Cracraft against California last season. Martin Jr. followed with 114 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Nevada, his second straight 100-yard game and his five touchdown catches in the last two games are the most since Gabe Marks also grabbed five in 2015 (4 at Arizona, 1 vs. Stanford). Martin Jr. owns six touchdown catches in 2017, third-most in the country. Johnson-Mack nearly matched Martin Jr., catching a pair of touchdown passes along with a career-high nine receptions against Oregon State. A week prior, Johnson-Mack caught eight passes for a career-high 81 yards in the win over Boise State. Johnson-Mack is tied for eighth in the Pac-12 with 24 receptions.
YOUNG WIDEOUTS NOTCH FIRSTS
Former high school teammates at Cathedral High School in Los Angeles, redshirt-freshman wideout Renard Bell and true freshman Jamire Calvin each reached a milestone during the week two win over Boise State. Bell made seven catches for a team-high 107 yards for his first career 100-yard game while Calvin caught a 17-yard touchdown that started the fourth-quarter comeback. Last week against Nevada, the duo was at again as Bell tallied 113 receiving yards and Calvin corralled is second career touchdown, a six-yard catch late in the first half.
MARTIN JR. NAMED TO BILETNIKOFF AWARD WATCH LIST
Tavares Martin Jr. was named to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List over the summer. Martin Jr. was one of 46 players, including five from the Pac-12 Conference, named to the award watch list given to the most outstanding receiver in college football. Last season, Gabe Marks was named to the watch list and was a semifinalist in 2015. Martin Jr. finished last year with the sixth-most catches (64) in the Pac-12 Conference and seventh-most touchdowns (7) and eighth-most receiving yards (728). The Belle Glade, Fla. native averaged 11.4 yards per catch and had eight catches of 20+ yards.
OFFENSIVE LINE AMONG NATION'S BEST IN 2016
According the website footballoutsiders.com, the 2016 Cougar offensive line was near the top of a couple categories. The 2017 ratings won't come out until week seven. Last year, WSU led the country in "Stuff Rate" (12%) that is the percentage of carries by running backs that are stopped at or before the line of scrimmage. WSU was also fourth in the country in "Power Success Rate" (81.6%) that is the percentage of runs on 3rd or 4th down, two yards or less to go, that achieved a first down or touchdown. The Cougars also ranked No. 15 in "Opportunity Rate" (43.7%) that is the percentage of carries (when 5 yards are available) that gain at least five yards, i.e. the percentage of carries in which the line does its job.
OFFENSIVE LINE BULKED UP
Not only have the Cougars produced big offensive numbers, finishing the last couple seasons among the nation's passing leaders, WSU has produced bigger offensive linemen. The size of the front five has gone up each season with the 2017 offensive line averaging 322.6 pounds after averaging the same number last season. In prior years WSU average 288.6 in 2012, 288.2 in 2013, 309.4 lbs in 2014 and nearly 310 lbs in 2015.
COUGAR OFFENSIVE LINE "BONE" AWARDS
Each week, Washington State coaches give out the "Bone Award" to the offensive lineman who performs the best during the previous game. Left tackle Andre Dillard earned his first "Bone Award" of the season following the win over Nevada. The awards in 2017: Montana State: B.J. Salmonson; Boise State: Cole Madison; Oregon State: Cole Madison; Nevada: Andre Dillard
O'CONNELL NAMED 2016 UNANIMOUS ALL-AMERICAN
Last season, left guard Cody O'Connell joined kicker Jason Hanson (1989) as the only Cougar unanimous All-Americans in program history. The redshirt-senior from Wenatchee, Wash was named a First-Team All-American by The Walter Camp Football Foundation (the nation's oldest All-America Team), The Sporting News, The Associated Press, The Football Writers Association of America and the American Football Coaches Association. O'Connell was a finalist for The Outland Trophy, presented to the best interior lineman in college football on offense or defense since 1946, becoming the first Cougar Outland Trophy finalist since defensive lineman Rien Long won the award in 2002. O'Connell, nicknamed "The Continent" by coach Mike Leach, started 12 games at left guard and was ranked the nation's best guard in the country by Pro Football Focus in 2016. He enters 2017 named to the watch lists for the Maxwell Award and Outland Trophy.
DEFENSE CONTINUES TO MAKE STRIDES UNDER GRINCH
The Cougar defense opened 2017 in a big way under third-year defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, who has twice been named a Broyles Award Nominee (given to the nation's top assistant) in each of the past two seasons. WSU shut out Montana State in the week one win, recording the first Cougar shutout since 2013, holding MSU to 143 yards of total offense, the fewest yards allowed since 2004 (125 vs. Colorado), and surrendering just 28 yards passing, the fewest since 1994 (18 at Oregon State). WSU then held Nevada to 151 yards of total offense while recording five sacks. The Cougars enter the week leading the Pac-12 in total defense (262.2/G), passing (142.2/G) and tackles-for-loss (33), good for eighth-most in the country. The "Speed D" features nine returning starters from a 2016 group that forced 23 turnovers and held opponents to 134.2 rushing yards per game, third-lowest in the Pac-12 Conference.
GET THE BALL BACK
Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has emphasized the need to force turnovers and get the ball back to the Air Raid offense. The Cougars did that in 2015, forcing 24 turnovers, fourth in the Pac-12 and three times as many as the 2014 total of eight. The trend continued in 2016 as WSU forced 23 turnovers, including 11 fumble recoveries and 12 interceptions. In 2017, the Speed D owns 10 takeaways in the first four games including four against Boise State, two that were returned for touchdowns, two more takeaways including a fumble returned for a touchdown in the week three win over Oregon State before intercepting three passes in the win against Nevada. The 10 turnovers are tied for the seventh-most in the country. Now in their third season under Grinch, the Cougars are 16-3 when forcing multiple turnovers in a game.
2016 SPEED D SETTLES IN
The Washington State defense turned things up in Pac-12 play last season, forcing 16 turnovers in the nine games including four in the win over UCLA and three against Arizona. WSU finished the season tied for second in the Pac-12 and No. 28 in the country in turnover margin (+6), and third in the league in rushing defense (134.2). In the week three win over Idaho, WSU did not allow a touchdown in the 56-6 victory, surrendering just 257 yards of total offense. Against Oregon, the Cougars tallied eight tackles-for-loss before adding three sacks at No. 15 Stanford while holding the Cardinal to just 61 yards rushing including Christian McCaffrey to 35 yards. In the comeback in at Oregon State, the Cougars held OSU just 104 yards of total offense in the second half including 11 yards rushing. WSU held Arizona to just seven points and 286 yards of total offense and held California to its lowest point total of the season (21).
HERCULES LEADS THE WAY
Prior to the season, defensive lineman Hercules Mata'afa was named to the Bednarik Award and Nagurski Award Watch Lists, both given to the country's top defensive player, and he has delivered. Last season, the All-Pac-12 second team selection finished fifth in the league with 13.5 tackles including a team-high five sacks. The redshirt-junior opened 2017 with 2.5 tackles-for-loss including 1.5 sacks against Montana State, added three more TFL's in the win over Boise State before erupting for 2.5 sacks in last week's win over Nevada. Mata'afa native enters the matchup against USC fourth in the country with eight tackles-for-loss and tied for seventh with 4.5 sacks, both numbers lead the Pac-12. Mata'afa also enters the week as the Pac-12's active leader in career tackles-for-loss with 32.5 and second among active Pac-12 players with 16.5 career sacks. The Hawaii native moved into the Top-10 in school history in both categories last week, now sits seventh in TFL's and 10th in sacks.
LINEBACKERS LEAD THE WAY
The Cougar linebackers filled up the stat sheet the past two seasons led by two-time All-Pac-12 honorable mention MIKE Peyton Pelluer who finished fifth in the Pac-12 last season with 93 tackles including 7.5 for loss, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. WIL linebacker Isaac Dotson finished 2016 fourth on the team with 64 stops including six for loss. Both Dotson and Pelluer produced big numbers in the week two win over Boise State as Pelluer made a team-high 14 tackles to go along with a game-changing 36-yard interception return for touchdown while Dotson made a career-high 10 stops. Dotson enters the week with a team-best 26 stops along with 2.5 tackles-for-loss.
PELLUER NAMED TO WUERFFEL TROPHY WATCH LIST
Linebacker Peyton Pelluer was named to The Wuerffel Trophy Watch List. Pelluer was among the 109 players named to the watch list for The Wuerffel Trophy, known as "College Football's Premier Award for Community Service." Named after 1996 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Danny Wuerffel from the University of Florida, the Wuerffel Trophy is awarded to the FBS player that best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement. Pelluer is a three-time Pac-12 All-Academic selection, twice named to the First Team, and has been involved with a number of community service projects through WSU Athletics.
PELLUER NAMED PAC-12 DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Linebacker Peyton Pelluer was named the Pac-12 Conference Defensive Player of the Week after making a team-high 14 tackles and keyed a fourth-quarter comeback with his 36-yard interception return for a touchdown in the 47-44 triple overtime win over Boise State. Pelluer's touchdown cut the BSU lead to seven and WSU eventually tied it with 1:44 left in regulation before winning in triple overtime. It was the redshirt-senior's second career interception and his 14 stops were his eighth career double-digit tackle effort. Pelluer, a native of Sammamish, Wash., led a defense that forced four turnovers and scored two touchdowns (Robert Taylor 7-yard fumble return for TD) for the first time since 2013. Pelluer earned his first career player of the week honor and is the Cougars first defensive player of the week accolade since Shalom Luani earned the award in 2015 after his two-interception game against Oregon State.
DEFENSIVE FRONT OPENS 2017 WITH BIG NIGHTS
The Cougar defense opened 2017 with eight tackles-for-loss including three sacks, 1.5 from Mata'afa against Montana State. Against Boise State, Mata'afa tallied three TFL's, Oguayo added a sack and RUSH linebacker Frankie Luvu recorded 2.5 sacks, recovered a fumble and knocked BSU starter Brett Rypien out of the game with a sack. Luvu had entered the game with 1.5 career sacks. WSU added three more sacks against Oregon State before tallying nine tackles-for-loss against Nevada including five sacks. WSU owns 15 sacks, tied for the Pac-12 lead and fourth-most in the country.
VETERAN SECONDARY LEADS THE WAY
Gone is two-time All-Pac-12 defensive back Shalom Luani to the Oakland Raiders but the Cougar secondary is in good hands after going through a youth movement the past two seasons. Now a junior, Darrien Molton, was named the top freshman cornerback in the country by Pro Football Focus in 2015 and finished last season second on the team with 71 tackles and six pass breakups in 2016. Senior cornerback Marcellus Pippins made two interceptions and five pass breakups last year while junior college transfer safety Robert Taylor stepped in and recorded 61 tackles and recovered a team-best three fumbles in his junior season. True freshman Jalen Thompson enrolled early in 2016, took over at strong safety and recorded 51 tackles, made a team-best seven pass breakups and was named to the True Freshman All-America Team by ESPN.com.
THOMPSON STEPS UP
Sophomore safety Jalen Thompson, an ESPN.com True Freshman All-American last season, has taken huge steps in his sophomore season. Thompson opened 2017 with a team-high seven stops and recorded his first career interception, added eight tackles against Boise State, made a team-best nine tackles against Oregon State before picking off two pases against Nevada last weekend. Thompson already owns three interceptions this season and is second on the team with 21 tackles.
RUN-IT-BACK-ROB ADDS ANOTHER
Senior safety Rob Taylor has backed up his nickname "Run-it-back-Rob" with a couple touchdown returns for the Cougs. In his first season at WSU last year, the City College of San Francisco transfer earned Pac-12 Special Team Player of the Week after his 100-yard kickoff return in the win at Arizona State, WSU's first kickoff return for score since 2003. Taylor was at it again against Boise State, scooping up a fumble after a sack and scrambling seven yards for the Cougars first touchdown of the game. Taylor enters the week fourth on the team with 17 tackles and one interception after picking off his first career pass last weekend against Nevada.
ERIK POWELL CLIMBING THE CHARTS (Page 17)
Redshirt-senior kicker Erik Powell opened 2017 connecting from 40 yards in the win over Montana State and added two more against Boise State, connecting late in the first half from 20 yards out before coming through with a clutch 23-yarder in the second overtime. The Vancouver, Wash. native rebounded from a tough start last season after missing his first five field goals, hitting nine of his last 10 attempts including both attempts in the Holiday Bowl. With his make last Saturday, Powell now owns 36 career field goals, passing Rian Lindell for the fifth-most makes in WSU history. Powell tallied 90 points last season and has averaged nearly 100 points the last two seasons. With one more 100-point season, the lefty will move into the top-3. Powell added tallied nine points against Nevada and now owns with 248 career points, fourth-most in WSU history. He also owns the third-best field goal percentage (69.2) in school history.
SPECIAL FORCES PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Each week, Cougar special teams coach Eric Mele selects a Special Forces Player of the Week who made the biggest impact. The awards for 2017:
Montana State: Dillon Sherman, 3 units, tackle on kickoff, drew penalty
Boise State: Erik Powell, 2 FG (20, 23), 54-yard punt, two kickoff touchbacks
Oregon State: Gerard Wicks, 3 units, 2 knockdowns on kickoff, fumb recov
Nevada: Kickoff team, 8 kickoffs, 5 tkls, 3 TB, 19.2 yards allowed, 19 players
SPECIAL TEAMS REACHED MILESTONES
The 2016 WSU special teams produced a pair of Pac-12 Special Teams Players of the Week awards and finished the year ninth-ranked punt return unit in the country (13.5 per return). At Arizona State, Robert Taylor returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown, WSU's first since 2003, and against California, Kaleb Fossum returned a punt 75 yards for a touchdown, WSU's first since 2005, both players earned Pac-12 weekly awards. It was the first time WSU had a kickoff and punt return for a touchdown in the same season since 1968 and the first time with two conference special teams player of the week awards in the same season since 2006. In Pac-12 play, the Cougars led the league in punt return average (18.8) and were second in kick return avg (23.0).
LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON
Four Cougars share a unique bond with their dads and/or grandpa, each have worn the crimson a gray. Redshirt-junior left tackle Andre Dillard's dad, Mitch was an offensive lineman and tight end for the Cougars in the late 1980's; redshirt-senior linebacker Isaac Dotson's dad, Michael was an All-American wrestler for WSU from 1983-86; redshirt-senior linebacker Peyton Pelluer's dad, Scott also played linebacker for the Cougs, matching Peyton's No. 47 from 1977-80; Peyton's grandpa, Arnie played end for WSU in the mid 1950's and his great grandpa, Carl Gustafson, played flanker in the 1920's; and freshman quarterback John Bledsoe's dad, Drew Bledsoe played at WSU from 1990-92, was the No. 1 overall pick by the New England Patriots in the 1993 NFL Draft and played 14 seasons.
COUGARS OPEN 2017 WITH FIVE-GAME HOMESTAND
Washington State's season-opening five-game homestand is a first in program history. The only other time WSU opened the season with more than three-straight home games is 1907, when they opened with four.
POLYNESIAN PIPELINE
The Washington State roster has seen an influx in Polynesian players since Mike Leach and his coaching staff arrived in 2012. The 2017 roster has 11 players who are of Polynesian decent including four who list their hometown from American Samoa.