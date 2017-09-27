Mariners fall to Athletics 6-5 in walk-off fashion

The Seattle Mariners drop the final game of a three-game series against the Oakland Athletics 6-5, snapping an eight-game winning streak against the Athletics.

Robinson Cano hit a game-tying two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning to tie the game 5-5. Then in the ninth inning, Mark Canha hit a game-ending home run to lift the Athletics past the Mariners.

However, the Mariners won the series beating the Athletics on both Monday and Tuesday.

Seattle will begin their final series of the season on Friday when they take on the Los Angeles Angels for the start of a three-game series.