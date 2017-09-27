Huskies head to Corvallis for game against Beavers

By UW Athletics

THE GAME: The Washington football team (4-0 overall, 1-0 Pac-12) heads out on the road for a second straight week as the Dawgs travel south to face Northwest rival Oregon State (1-3, 0-1) in Corvallis. Kickoff is at 5:00 p.m. and the game will air on Pac-12 Network. The Huskies, who beat Colorado, 37-10, last Saturday in Boulder, enter this week ranked No. 6 in both the AP Top 25 and the coaches poll. The Huskies have won eight straight road games (not counting neutral-site games). After the OSU game, the Dawgs return to Seattle to face California, Oct. 7.



QUICK SLANTS: Washington's Dante Pettis opened the season with a punt return for a touchdown in each of the UW's three games: 61 yards at Rutgers, 67 yards vs. Montana and 77 yards vs. Fresno State ... with 8 career TDs on punt returns, he has tied the NCAA record, shared by Wes Welker (Texas Tech) and Antonio Perkins (Oklahoma) while also tying the NCAA mark for consecutive games with a punt return TD (David Allen, Kansas State, 1998; Ryan Switzer, North Carolina, 2013) ... in the Fresno State win, he also caught three TD passes and threw a 39-yard pass ... Keishawn Bierria led the nation in fumble recoveries last year, with five ... he recovered one against Montana, giving him seven for his career, one shy of the UW career record ... tailback Myles Gaskin scored his 29th career rushing touchdown vs. Colorado, placing him fourth (tied) on the UW list ... with 3,030 career rushing yards, he's just the fifth Husky to reach 3,000 yards ... four games into his junior season, Jake Browning currently sits fourth on the UW career passing yards (7,343) and career completions (545) charts ... his 68 career TD passes remain second on the list, behind Keith Price's 75 ... seven true freshmen have seen action for the UW so far this year: TE Hunter Bryant, TE Jacob Kizer, WR Ty Jones, TB Salvon Ahmed and DBs Keith Taylor, Brandon McKinney and Elijah Molden ... UW entered the year with 32 players on the roster who had started at least one game ... four more (LB Ben Burr-Kirven and DBs Jordan Miller, Myles Bryant and Byron Murphy) earned their first starts at Rutgers, two more (WR Jordan Chin and TE Hunter Bryant) started vs. Fresno State and Austin Joyner started at Colorado, meaning that 39 different Huskies have started a game ... Washington ranks No. 10 in the nation in scoring defense (11.8 points per game) and No. 11 in scoring offense (44.5), as well as No. 8 in turnover margin (+1.5 per game).



TELEVISION: The Washington-Oregon State game will air live to a national audience on Pac-12 Network television with Roxy Bernstein (play-by-play), Anthony Herron (color) and Lewis Johnson (sidelines) providing the commentary.



RADIO: The Washington IMG College Network, with its flagship station KOMO AM-1000 and FM-97.7, will carry the live broadcast of every football game on 17 Northwest radio stations. Longtime play-by-play man Bob Rondeau and color analyst Damon Huard are joined by sideline reporter Elise Woodward. The home broadcast of the game will also air on Sirius (134) and XM (202) satellite radio.



THE YOUNG AND THE OLD: Washington has been a notably and demonstrably young team the last couple of years and, while the Huskies have gotten distinctly more experienced across the board, the roster still skews towards youth. The 2017 roster includes 40 freshmen and 26 sophomores, compared to just 16 seniors and 27 juniors, meaning just under 61 percent of the players have three or more years of eligibility left. At the same time, Washington has 53 returning lettermen and, not counting specialists, 32 different Huskies have started at least one game during their career, entering the 2017 season.



RETURNS ON FIRE: Since the arrival of coach Chris Petersen and his staff prior to the 2014 season, Washington has had five kickoff returns for touchdowns (four by John Ross and one by Keishawn Bierria) and eight punt returns for TDs (all by Dante Pettis, good for a share of the NCAA record). Ross actually had five career TDs, but his first came in the 2013 Fight Hunger Bowl, the last game before the start of the Petersen era. Even if you include that Ross TD, you have to back 16 seasons before you count the previous five Husky kick return TDs, and 23 seasons to count the last eight punt returns. Ja'Warren Hooker returned a kick for a score in 1997. Then, from 1998 to 2033, the Huskies had five: Ross in 2013, Louis Rankin in 2007, Roc Alexander in 2001, Paul Arnold in 1999 and Touré Butler in 1998. As for punt returns, Beno Bryant had three punt return TDs in 1990, and another in 1991. Since then, over 23 seasons (1991-2013), the Huskies had just six more: Jesse Callier in 2011, Chris Stevens in 2006, Charles Frederick in 2003 and (2001), Joe Jarzynka in 1998), and Dave Janoski in 1996 – and two of those (Callier & Stevens) were on blocked punts, so not "traditional" punt returns. What's more? Since Petersen's arrival, the Huskies haven't allowed a single punt or kick return for a score.



HUSKIES vs. BEAVERS HISTORY: Washington holds a 62-34-4 record in the all-time series against Oregon State, having won the 21 of the last 29 meetings and 31 of the last 40, dating back to 1975. The series against the Beavers is the second-longest (to Stanford) active series in Washington football history in terms of years and third-longest in terms of total meetings (to Oregon and Washington State). The teams first met on Dec. 4, 1897, with Oregon State earning a 16-0 home win. That game was Washington's second-ever against a major college. The next OSU-UW game didn't come until 1902, a 16-6 UW win. Last year in Seattle, Washington opened a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and won, 41-17. Myles Gaskin rushed for 128 yards and a TD while both John Ross and Dante Pettis topped 100 yards receiving. Jake Browning was 14-for-28 for 291 yards and four scores. In 2015 in Corvallis, the Huskies won 52-7 as Browning also threw four TD passes and Gaskin rushed for 127 yards. In 2014, Cyler Miles led UW to a 37-13 win, completing 18-of-23 passes for 253 yards and two TDs. In 2013 in Corvallis, Washington rushed for 537 yards and seven TDs en route to a 69-27 win. Three Husky backs ran for more than 100 yards (Bishop Sankey, 179; Deontae Cooper, 166; Dwayne Washington, 141) in Miles' first UW start. In 2012 in Seattle, Washington handed a 6-0 OSU squad its first loss in a 20-17 victory at CenturyLink Field. The winning score came on a 30-yard field goal from Travis Coons with one minute, 20 seconds remaining. In 2011 at OSU, the Beavers upset the UW with a 38-21 victory. In 2010 in Seattle, Washington won 35-34 in two overtimes, denying a two-point conversion for the winning play. Jake Locker tied a then-school record with five TD passes, including four to Jermaine Kearse. In 2009 at OSU, the Beavers got 159 rushing yards from Jacquizz Rodgers to roll to a 48-21 win over the Huskies. In 2008 in Seattle, James Rodgers rushed for 110 yards on only three carries and Lyle Moevao was 18-for-22 for 191 yards to lead OSU past the UW, 34-13. The 2007 game in Corvallis was memorable for an injury to Locker, controversial calls from referees and five Alexis Serna field goals in a 29-23 Beavers win. In 2006 in Seattle, QB Isaiah Stanback's college career came to an end with a devastating foot injury and the Huskies' lost, 27-17. In 2005, the Beavers got six field goals from Serna in an 18-10 win over Washington. In 2004 at Husky Stadium, OSU picked up its second win in four seasons against the UW with a 29-14 win, the Beavers first at Husky Stadium since 1985. Serna kicked a then-school-record five field goals to provide the winning margin. In 2003 in Corvallis, Charles Frederick piled up a school-record 371 all-purpose yards, scoring three touchdowns, as the Huskies cruised to a 38-17 win. The Beavers' next-most recent win (prior to 2004) in the series came in Corvallis on Nov. 10, 2001, when the Beavers broke a 13-game losing streak to the Huskies. That day, an unranked OSU team trounced No. 8 Washington, 49-24, the first Beaver win (home or away) since the 1985 Husky Stadium game. Several other recent meetings have come down to the wire. In 2000, Ryan Cesca missed a game-tying field goal in the closing seconds as the Huskies held on for a 33-30 win. In 1998, the Beavers went for a two-point conversion with no time left. The pass attempt was batted down by Husky safety Nigel Burton and the Huskies won, 35-34.



DAWGS & THE NORTHWEST: Washington's most-played rivalries are against the other three other northwest Pac-12 schools. The Huskies have faced Washington State 109 times, Oregon in 109 games and Oregon State on 101 occasions. Washington owns the advantage in all three series. The Huskies lead the Ducks 59-45-5, Washington State 71-32-6 and Oregon State 63-34-4. Combined, Washington has a 193-111-15 (.629) record against its northwest rivals. Washington has played all three of the Northwest teams in a season on 88 prior occasions. Over those 88 seasons in which Oregon, OSU and WSU were all on the UW schedule, the Dawgs have swept all three 29 times (including 2016). In the meantime, the Huskies have lost to all three in the same season on only seven occasions.