Press Pass Pullman: Week Four

Defenseman Ty Smith kicked off his NHL draft year with a three-point night, helping Head Coach Dan Lambert earn his first win behind the Spokane bench, as the Chiefs earned a 4-2 win in Prince George.More >>
Larson was the Chiefs’ ninth round (186th overall) pick in the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft.More >>
Sottile, 18, appeared in five games for the Chiefs during the 2017 WHL Pre-Season, recording 17 penalty minutes. He played 34 games with the Calgary Mustangs of the AJHL last season, scoring four goals and adding five assists.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs lost in a shootout in their fourth preseason game of the year in Kennewick on Thursday afternoon, 6-5 to the Portland Winterhawks.More >>
The 15-year-old netminder joins first round pick Jack Finley as signed prospects from the Chiefs’ 2017 WHL Bantam Draft class.More >>
After a 14-year run, Sunday marked the finale for the final full IRONMAN race in Coeur d'Alene. In the end, two first-time winners were victorious in the last 140.6 race in the Lake City.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – Offense was on display in full force on Sunday afternoon at Spokane Arena as Team White piled on seven goals in a 7-4 win over Team Red in the Spokane Chiefs’ annual Red-White Game capping their 2017 Training Camp.More >>
Head Coach Bob Stitt and Running Back Elijah Lee join host Shaun Rainey on this weeks show to discuss the tough loss to Eastern Washington and moving on to face Portland State. Riley Corcoran has the call of the game featuring the hail mary to Justin Calhoun. Ben Wineman updates us on all the other fall sports at UM.More >>
A school-record 549-yard passing performance – both as a team and by Gubrud – helped EWU extend its Big Sky Conference winning streak to nine games last week.More >>
A cool down in Montana this past week before a warm up this week is the subject of this week's Crowd Surfing.More >>
Jordan Miller's two interceptions and Myles Bryant's pick-6 helped the seventh-ranked Washington Huskies overcame a slow start and hand Colorado its first loss, 37-10.More >>
The 11th-ranked Eastern Washington University football team scored 42 second-half points to rally from a 24-6 halftime deficit and opened the 2017 Big Sky Conference season with a 48-41 victory over Montana.More >>
Things were looking great going into halftime for the Montana Grizzlies. Up 24-6 on the number 11th ranked Eastern Washington Eagles, the Griz were feeling good.More >>
The Rocky Mountain College football team scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to pull away from College of Idaho, 31-7, in Saturday’s Homecoming contest at Herb Klindt Field.More >>
Falk threw for 478 yards and five touchdowns, and No. 18 Washington State beat Nevada 45-7 for the team's best start in 16 years.More >>
Isaiah Saunders came up huge in the second overtime to give Idaho (2-2, 1-0) the 29-23 win over South Alabama (1-3, 0-1) on Saturday.More >>
Falk threw for 478 yards and five touchdowns, and No. 18 Washington State beat Nevada 45-7 for the team's best start in 16 years.More >>
Washington State leads the all-time series with Nevada 2-1 and will be hosting the Wolfpack in Pullman for the first time in series history.More >>
Washington State University men's basketball opens up Pac-12 play with two-straight games at Los Angeles on ESPN2, first against UCLA, Friday, Dec. 29 at 8 p.m., followed by a trip to the Galen Center to take on USC.More >>
In this week's edition of Press Pass Pullman, head coach Mike Leach reflects on the Cougs' dominant win over Oregon State and looks ahead to Nevada, a team which features a myriad of connections to Washington State.More >>
Luke Falk threw six touchdown passes — three to Tavares Martin Jr. — and No. 21 Washington State beat Oregon State 52-23 on Saturday for its fourth consecutive victory over the Beavers.More >>
Washington State opened 2017 with a 31-0 victory over Montana State, notching the first shutout since 2013 and followed with a triple overtime win over Boise State last week.More >>
Jamal Morrow caught a 23-yard pass and dove across the goal line in the third overtime to lift No. 20 Washington State to a 47-44 comeback victory over Boise State on Saturday night.More >>
This ban will be in place for all tailgating and pregame festivities surrounding Idaho’s home football game Saturday, against UNLV.More >>
