Press Pass Pullman: Week Four - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Press Pass Pullman: Week Four

Posted:
by Lindsay Joy, SWX Anchor/Reporter
Connect

On this week's episode of Press Pass Pullman, Mike Leach discusses why 18-year-old football players aren't ready for the NFL and tells us what he thinks of people who think the Earth is flat. Jamal Morrow also joins the show to talk about the Cougars upcoming matchup against USC, coin toss misconceptions, and why cheeseburgers have him looking forward to WSU's first road trip next week.

  • College SportsCollegeMore>>

  • Press Pass Pullman: Week Four

    Press Pass Pullman: Week Four

    On this week's episode of Press Pass Pullman, Mike Leach discusses why 18-year-old football players aren't ready for the NFL and tells us what he thinks of people who think the Earth is flat. Jamal Morrow also joins the show to talk about the Cougars upcoming matchup against USC, coin toss misconceptions, and why cheeseburgers have him looking forward to WSU's first road trip next week.More >>
    On this week's episode of Press Pass Pullman, Mike Leach discusses why 18-year-old football players aren't ready for the NFL and tells us what he thinks of people who think the Earth is flat. Jamal Morrow also joins the show to talk about the Cougars upcoming matchup against USC, coin toss misconceptions, and why cheeseburgers have him looking forward to WSU's first road trip next week.More >>

  • Grizzly Sports Report, 9-25-17

    Monday, September 25 2017 11:54 PM EDT2017-09-26 03:54:18 GMT

    Head Coach Bob Stitt and Running Back Elijah Lee join host Shaun Rainey on this weeks show to discuss the tough loss to Eastern Washington and moving on to face Portland State. Riley Corcoran has the call of the game featuring the hail mary to Justin Calhoun. Ben Wineman updates us on all the other fall sports at UM. 

    More >>

    Head Coach Bob Stitt and Running Back Elijah Lee join host Shaun Rainey on this weeks show to discuss the tough loss to Eastern Washington and moving on to face Portland State. Riley Corcoran has the call of the game featuring the hail mary to Justin Calhoun. Ben Wineman updates us on all the other fall sports at UM. 

    More >>

  • Gubrud honored by Big Sky after record-breaking performance

    Gubrud honored by Big Sky after record-breaking performance

    Gubrud threw for shool-record 549 yards. Photo: EWU AthleticsGubrud threw for shool-record 549 yards. Photo: EWU Athletics

    A school-record 549-yard passing performance – both as a team and by Gubrud – helped EWU extend its Big Sky Conference winning streak to nine games last week.

    More >>

    A school-record 549-yard passing performance – both as a team and by Gubrud – helped EWU extend its Big Sky Conference winning streak to nine games last week.

    More >>
    •   

  • Washington St.WSUMore>>

  • Press Pass Pullman: Week Four

    Press Pass Pullman: Week Four

    On this week's episode of Press Pass Pullman, Mike Leach discusses why 18-year-old football players aren't ready for the NFL and tells us what he thinks of people who think the Earth is flat. Jamal Morrow also joins the show to talk about the Cougars upcoming matchup against USC, coin toss misconceptions, and why cheeseburgers have him looking forward to WSU's first road trip next week.More >>
    On this week's episode of Press Pass Pullman, Mike Leach discusses why 18-year-old football players aren't ready for the NFL and tells us what he thinks of people who think the Earth is flat. Jamal Morrow also joins the show to talk about the Cougars upcoming matchup against USC, coin toss misconceptions, and why cheeseburgers have him looking forward to WSU's first road trip next week.More >>

  • WSU moves to 4-0 for first time since 2001

    WSU moves to 4-0 for first time since 2001

    Luke Falk throws for 478 yards and 5 touchdowns in win.Luke Falk throws for 478 yards and 5 touchdowns in win.

    Falk threw for 478 yards and five touchdowns, and No. 18 Washington State beat Nevada 45-7 for the team's best start in 16 years.

    More >>

    Falk threw for 478 yards and five touchdowns, and No. 18 Washington State beat Nevada 45-7 for the team's best start in 16 years.

    More >>

  • WSU continues homestand against Nevada on Saturday

    WSU continues homestand against Nevada on Saturday

    WSU is 3-0 for the first time since 2005. Photo: Washington State AthleticsWSU is 3-0 for the first time since 2005. Photo: Washington State Athletics

    Washington State leads the all-time series with Nevada 2-1 and will be hosting the Wolfpack in Pullman for the first time in series history.

    More >>

    Washington State leads the all-time series with Nevada 2-1 and will be hosting the Wolfpack in Pullman for the first time in series history.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.