Gubrud honored by Big Sky after record-breaking performance

The University of Idaho will join the Big Sky in football in 2018, and EWU will play the Vandals on Oct. 27, 2018, in the first meeting between the two schools since 2012 when Eastern won in Moscow 20-3.More >>
Flynn started 30 games last year for the Cougars and provided a spark on offense, leading the team in assists and ranked second in points per game (15.8 ppg).More >>
Bliznyuk became all-time leading scorer in Big Sky and EWU history with 2,169 points, breaking the previous league record of 2,102 and smashing the previous school record of 1,803.More >>
Williams wrapped up a stellar career at Gonzaga. He finished his collegiate career with 1,478 points and 1,019 rebounds, eclipsing the 1,000-point and 1,000 rebound mark during his redshirt senior season.More >>
Big Sky Conference all-time leading scorer Bogdan Bliznyuk will represent Eastern Washington University at the Reese's College All-Star Game this Friday (March 30) in San Antonio, Texas.More >>
Sam McCullum, former Montana State Bobcat, Minnesota Viking, and Seattle Seahawk, inducted into Montana Football Hall of Fame.More >>
Franks announced on Twitter on Monday that he has yet to sign an agent, but has intentions to do so. Players that sign an agent cannot return to school the following season, even if the go undrafted.More >>
Also beginning next season, the men’s and women’s championship format will change, whereby seeds 7-10 will compete in the opening round, seeds 5-6 will first participate in the second round, seeds 3-4 will first participate in the third round, and the top two seeds will play their first game in the semifinal round.More >>
SAN BRUNO, Calif. - The West Coast Conference is altering its scheduling with the hope of getting better treatment in terms of seeding and at-large bids for the NCAA Tournament.More >>
SAN BRUNO, Calif. - The West Coast Conference is altering its scheduling with the hope of getting better treatment in terms of seeding and at-large bids for the NCAA Tournament. The WCC Presidents' Council announced Monday that the 10-team league will go to a 16-game schedule next season instead of an 18-game double round-robin.More >>
Big Sky Conference all-time leading scorer Bogdan Bliznyuk will represent Eastern Washington University at the Reese's College All-Star Game this Friday (March 30) in San Antonio, Texas.More >>
Big Sky Conference MVP Bogdan Bliznyuk set yet another school scoring record, this time for single season points, but the Eastern Washington University men's basketball team fell to Utah Valley.More >>
The Eastern Washington University men's basketball team has been invited to play in the College Basketball Invitational and will open play on Tuesday.More >>
EWU Athletics For a half, the Eagles looked every bit like the Big Sky Conference's representative in the NCAA Tournament. But a turnaround in fortune in the second half helped Montana defeat the Eastern Washington University men's basketball team 82-65 in EWU's seventh Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game in school history Saturday (March 10) at the Reno (Nevada) Events Center. The Eagles led 40-29 at halftime thanks to 53.3 percent shooting that included 8-...More >>
On a night Big Sky Conference MVP Bogdan Bliznyuk became the all-time leading scorer in the 55-year history of the league and set a trio of tournament records.More >>
With Albert Havili turning in an impressive performance in the bench press, nine former Eastern Washington University football players took part in testing for 15 professional football scouts.More >>
The winner of the EWU-SUU game advances to Saturday's championship game at 5 p.m., with the winner receiving a berth into the NCAA Tournament.More >>
A long road trip, a late game and a hot-shooting opponent conspired against the Eastern Washington University women's basketball team as it fell 82-73 to Portland State Wednesday.More >>
