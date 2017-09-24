Seahawks unravel in Music City; losing to the Titans 33-27

The Mariners began the day five games behind Minnesota for the second AL wild card.More >>
The Mariners began the day five games behind Minnesota for the second AL wild card.More >>
Nelson Cruz hit a game-ending two-run homer in the ninth inning, lifting the Seattle Mariners over the Cleveland Indians 3-1 on Friday night.More >>
Nelson Cruz hit a game-ending two-run homer in the ninth inning, lifting the Seattle Mariners over the Cleveland Indians 3-1 on Friday night.More >>
Defenseman Ty Smith kicked off his NHL draft year with a three-point night, helping Head Coach Dan Lambert earn his first win behind the Spokane bench, as the Chiefs earned a 4-2 win in Prince George.More >>
Defenseman Ty Smith kicked off his NHL draft year with a three-point night, helping Head Coach Dan Lambert earn his first win behind the Spokane bench, as the Chiefs earned a 4-2 win in Prince George.More >>
The Mariners have lost six straight games and are five back in the wild-card chase with nine games remaining.More >>
The Mariners have lost six straight games and are five back in the wild-card chase with nine games remaining.More >>
The Seahawks' offense has struggled through the first two games of the season, ranking 28th in the league in scoring (10.5 ppg). It took Seattle over 112 minutes to score their first touchdown of the season.More >>
The Seahawks' offense has struggled through the first two games of the season, ranking 28th in the league in scoring (10.5 ppg). It took Seattle over 112 minutes to score their first touchdown of the season.More >>
Seattle, which trailed 7-1 early, pulled to 8-5 on Robinson Cano's two-run single in the seventh but then left the bases loaded. The Mariners made it 8-6 in the eighth on consecutive doubles by Mike Zunino and Ben Gamel.More >>
Seattle, which trailed 7-1 early, pulled to 8-5 on Robinson Cano's two-run single in the seventh but then left the bases loaded. The Mariners made it 8-6 in the eighth on consecutive doubles by Mike Zunino and Ben Gamel.More >>
Larson was the Chiefs’ ninth round (186th overall) pick in the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft.More >>
Larson was the Chiefs’ ninth round (186th overall) pick in the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft.More >>
The Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 3-1 on Tuesday night to help their slim playoff chances.More >>
The Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 3-1 on Tuesday night to help their slim playoff chances.More >>
SEATTLE (AP) -- Russell Wilson avoided two potential sacks and found Paul Richardson in the front corner of the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown with 7:06 left and the Seattle Seahawks held on for an unsightly 12-9 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.More >>
SEATTLE (AP) -- Russell Wilson avoided two potential sacks and found Paul Richardson in the front corner of the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown with 7:06 left and the Seattle Seahawks held on for an unsightly 12-9 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.More >>
The last time the 49ers beat the Seahawks was on Dec. 8, 2013, since then Seattle has won the last seven consecutive meetings.More >>
The last time the 49ers beat the Seahawks was on Dec. 8, 2013, since then Seattle has won the last seven consecutive meetings.More >>
The 108 modern-era nominees will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November and 15 finalists in January.More >>
The 108 modern-era nominees will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November and 15 finalists in January.More >>
Bennett said Wednesday that he believes police singled him out as he was running because he is black, and that officers used excessive force against him.More >>
Bennett said Wednesday that he believes police singled him out as he was running because he is black, and that officers used excessive force against him.More >>
Wilson was named captain for the fifth season in a row, while Ryan holds captaincy for his fourth straight year after serving as special teams co-captain last year.More >>
Wilson was named captain for the fifth season in a row, while Ryan holds captaincy for his fourth straight year after serving as special teams co-captain last year.More >>
Richardson, 26, was a first-round pick out of Missouri in 2013 and has been a four-year starter for the Jets, compiling 242 tackles and 18.0 sacks in his career.More >>
Richardson, 26, was a first-round pick out of Missouri in 2013 and has been a four-year starter for the Jets, compiling 242 tackles and 18.0 sacks in his career.More >>
Davis completed 10 of 16 passes for 123 yards, while Boykin went 13 of 21 for 166 yards and a touchdown. Boykin was also intercepted twice and narrowly missed a third, and his 34-yard scoring pass to Rodney Smith came after defensive back Dexter McDonald tripped and fell in coverage.More >>
Davis completed 10 of 16 passes for 123 yards, while Boykin went 13 of 21 for 166 yards and a touchdown. Boykin was also intercepted twice and narrowly missed a third, and his 34-yard scoring pass to Rodney Smith came after defensive back Dexter McDonald tripped and fell in coverage.More >>
The Seahawks will see a familiar face during Thursday's game, as longtime Seattle running back Marshawn Lynch will be in a Raiders uniform. Lynch played with the Seahawks from 2010-2015 and is is the fourth leading rusher (6,347 yards) in franchise history.More >>
The Seahawks will see a familiar face during Thursday's game, as longtime Seattle running back Marshawn Lynch will be in a Raiders uniform. Lynch played with the Seahawks from 2010-2015 and is is the fourth leading rusher (6,347 yards) in franchise history.More >>