UW beats Colorado in 2016 Pac-12 Championship rematch

Jordan Miller's two interceptions and Myles Bryant's pick-6 helped the seventh-ranked Washington Huskies overcame a slow start and hand Colorado its first loss, 37-10.More >>
The 11th-ranked Eastern Washington University football team scored 42 second-half points to rally from a 24-6 halftime deficit and opened the 2017 Big Sky Conference season with a 48-41 victory over Montana.More >>
Things were looking great going into halftime for the Montana Grizzlies. Up 24-6 on the number 11th ranked Eastern Washington Eagles, the Griz were feeling good.More >>
The Rocky Mountain College football team scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to pull away from College of Idaho, 31-7, in Saturday’s Homecoming contest at Herb Klindt Field.More >>
Falk threw for 478 yards and five touchdowns, and No. 18 Washington State beat Nevada 45-7 for the team's best start in 16 years.More >>
Isaiah Saunders came up huge in the second overtime to give Idaho (2-2, 1-0) the 29-23 win over South Alabama (1-3, 0-1) on Saturday.More >>
The Eagles are 10-1 since 2012 against its rivals from the Treasure State – UM and Montana State. However, EWU's last venture to Missoula yielded a 57-16 thumping at the hands of the Griz.More >>
December 21, 2001: Montana facing Furman for the National Championship in Chattanooga TennesseeMore >>
The Vandals are 35-51-1 all-time in conference openers. They are 1-6 in Sun Belt openers, including a 0-3 record since returning to the league in 2014.More >>
Last Dec. in Santa Clara, the Huskies beat the Buffaloes, 41-10, in the title game, in the teams' only meeting of 2016.More >>
Jordan Miller's two interceptions and Myles Bryant's pick-6 helped the seventh-ranked Washington Huskies overcame a slow start and hand Colorado its first loss, 37-10.More >>
Last Dec. in Santa Clara, the Huskies beat the Buffaloes, 41-10, in the title game, in the teams' only meeting of 2016.More >>
Dante Pettis had four touchdowns including an NCAA record-tying eighth punt return touchdowns of his career, and No. 6 Washington finished off the undercard of its schedule with a 48-16 rout of Fresno State on Saturday nightMore >>
The Washington football team (2-0) wraps up the non-conference schedule this Saturday as Fresno State (1-1) visits Husky Stadium for a 6:30 p.m. gameMore >>
Washington rushed for 213 yards as a team and averaged 5.8 yards per carry, but Browning was the second-leading rusher with his 50 yardsMore >>
Fresh from a season-opening 30-14 win at Rutgers last Friday, the UW football team (1-0) opens the 2017 home season against Montana (1-0), welcoming the Grizzlies to Husky Stadium for the first time since 1951.More >>
Dante Pettis woke up No. 8 Washington just before halftime with his sixth career punt return for a touchdown and Jake Browning threw two second-half touchdown passes in a tougher-than-expected 30-14 victory over rebuilding Rutgers on Friday night.More >>
Washington is 86-35-6 all-time in season openers, good for a mark of .701.More >>
Browning was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting after passing for 3,430 yards and a Pac-12, record-tying 43 touchdowns in 2016.More >>
Vea, a junior defensive lineman from Milpitas, Calif., had previously been named to the watch lists for the Outland Trophy, the Nagurski Trophy and the Bednarik Award earlier this summer.More >>
