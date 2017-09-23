Vandals beat South Alabama in 2OT 29-23.

Jordan Miller's two interceptions and Myles Bryant's pick-6 helped the seventh-ranked Washington Huskies overcame a slow start and hand Colorado its first loss, 37-10.More >>
The 11th-ranked Eastern Washington University football team scored 42 second-half points to rally from a 24-6 halftime deficit and opened the 2017 Big Sky Conference season with a 48-41 victory over Montana.More >>
Things were looking great going into halftime for the Montana Grizzlies. Up 24-6 on the number 11th ranked Eastern Washington Eagles, the Griz were feeling good.More >>
The Rocky Mountain College football team scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to pull away from College of Idaho, 31-7, in Saturday’s Homecoming contest at Herb Klindt Field.More >>
Falk threw for 478 yards and five touchdowns, and No. 18 Washington State beat Nevada 45-7 for the team's best start in 16 years.More >>
Isaiah Saunders came up huge in the second overtime to give Idaho (2-2, 1-0) the 29-23 win over South Alabama (1-3, 0-1) on Saturday.More >>
The Eagles are 10-1 since 2012 against its rivals from the Treasure State – UM and Montana State. However, EWU's last venture to Missoula yielded a 57-16 thumping at the hands of the Griz.More >>
December 21, 2001: Montana facing Furman for the National Championship in Chattanooga TennesseeMore >>
The Vandals are 35-51-1 all-time in conference openers. They are 1-6 in Sun Belt openers, including a 0-3 record since returning to the league in 2014.More >>
Last Dec. in Santa Clara, the Huskies beat the Buffaloes, 41-10, in the title game, in the teams' only meeting of 2016.More >>
Isaiah Saunders came up huge in the second overtime to give Idaho (2-2, 1-0) the 29-23 win over South Alabama (1-3, 0-1) on Saturday.More >>
The Vandals are 35-51-1 all-time in conference openers. They are 1-6 in Sun Belt openers, including a 0-3 record since returning to the league in 2014.More >>
The Vandals took a nine-point lead into the fourth quarter after a 39-yard touchdown from Matt Linehan to Alfonso Onunwor.More >>
Idaho will play a game coming off a loss for the first time since Nov. 5, 2016. Last week's loss snapped a six-game winning streak, Idaho's longest streak since 1994.More >>
A tough third quarter proved to be too much to overcome as Idaho (1-1) lost at home to UNLV (1-1) on Saturday afternoon, 44-16.More >>
This ban will be in place for all tailgating and pregame festivities surrounding Idaho’s home football game Saturday, against UNLV.More >>
University of Idaho football defeated Sacramento State 28-6 Thursday, at the Kibbie Dome in the season opener for both teams.More >>
The Vandals won their 2016 season opener, snapping a streak of five straight losses in season debuts.More >>
Linehan threw for 3,184 yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior, earning second-team All-Sun Belt honors. He also went on to capture the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Most Valuable Player award, after leading the Vandals to a win over Colorado State.More >>
