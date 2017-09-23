Smith’s three-point night leads chiefs to season-opening victory

Philipp Grubauer made 39 saves for his third shutout of the season, and Brett Connolly scored the game's only goal on a third-period breakaway to lift the Washington Capitals to a 1-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). Washington Capitals goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) stops a Detroit Red Wings shot in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Detroit.

Alex Gologoski scored perhaps the weirdest goal of the season after the puck got stuck in Carolina goalie Cam Ward's skate.

Anze Kopitar became the first Kings player with a four-goal game since 1993, Jonathan Quick stopped 29 shots and Los Angeles picked up another valuable road win by cruising past the Colorado Avalanche 7-1 on Thursday night.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar, front, scores a goal past Colorado Avalanche goaltender Semyon Varlamov in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Denver.

H. Wayne Huizenga (HY'-zing-ah), a college dropout who started with one trash truck and built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional sports franchises, has died at 80.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE- This Nov. 9, 2008, file photo shows H. Wayne Huizenga at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. Huizenga, a college dropout who built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional s...

Wayne Huizenga, who went from trash to billions, dies at 80

Move over underdog darlings: It's time for some of college basketball's blue bloods to take the stage in the Sweet 16. Villanova, Kansas, Duke and Syracuse all tip off their regional semifinal games Friday night.

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). West Virginia's Jevon Carter shoots during practice at the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Boston, Thursday, March 22, 2018. West Virginia faces Villanova in a regional semifinal on Friday.

Jake Allen made 33 saves, Alexander Steen scored on St. Louis' first shot of the game, and the Blues stopped the Columbus Blue Jackets' 10-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory.

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete). St. Louis Blues' Jake Allen, left, makes a save against Columbus Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.

H. Wayne Huizenga (HY'-zing-ah), a college dropout who built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional sports franchises, has died at 80.

Bryan Rust redirected a pass from Sidney Crosby 2:25 into overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins finished off a season sweep of the Philadelphia Flyers with a 5-4 victory.

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Pittsburgh Penguins' Derick Brassard (19) celebrates as he returns to the bench after scoring in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, March 25, 2018.

William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault each scored to help the expansion Vegas Golden Knights clinch a playoff spot with a 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

(AP Photo/John Locher). Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after scoring against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 26, 2018, in Las Vegas.

All coach's challenges for goaltender interference will be decided by the NHL's situation room in Toronto beginning with games on March 28.

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown, below, puts the puck over the line past Edmonton Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot with seconds to go in the third period of an NHL hockey...

By Spokane Chiefs

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Defenseman Ty Smith kicked off his NHL draft year with a three-point night, helping Head Coach Dan Lambert earn his first win behind the Spokane bench, as the Chiefs earned a 4-2 win in Prince George on Friday night.

Taylor Ross had the honor of opening the Chiefs’ 2017-18 scoring with a breakaway goal at 7:30 of the first period. Smith found Ross up the middle with a stretch pass from the goal line and the Kronau, Sask. product finished the chance with a snap snot to the right side, beating Cougars starting goaltender Tavin Grant.

Spokane made it 2-0 later in the first with their first shorthanded goal of the season. Riley Woods snuck behind the Prince George defense for a breakaway and slipped the puck under Grant’s pads, with assists going to Hudson Elynuik and goaltender Dawson Weatherill.

Elynuik scored one of his own 8:45 into the second period, capping a beautiful passing play on the power play to make it 3-0. Smith dished a saucer pass to McKay on the left side, who then split the Cougars down the seam to find the waiting Elynuik on the backside for his first of the year.

Prince George got on the board with just under four minutes to go in the middle frame as forward Nikita Popugaev fired a one-timer past Dawson Weatherill to cut the Chiefs’ lead to two goals.

The Chiefs bounced back with 58 seconds left in the period as Smith lasered a one-timer in from the right circle, pushing the lead back to three at 4-1.

Prince George attempted a late comeback with a goal from Ethan O’Rourke at the 8:53 mark but Spokane slammed the door shut and closed it out to earn the win.

Spokane finished the game 1-for-3 on the power play and 5-for-6 on the penalty kill. Weatherill made 28 saves on 30 shots faced while Grant turned away 27-of-31 in the loss.

These two teams turn around for a quick rematch tomorrow night in Prince George. Mike Boyle will have the radio call for the 7 p.m. puck drop, with the radio show starting at 6:30.