Mariners lose 6th straight, fall 5.0 GB in AL Wild Card race

The Mariners have lost six straight games and are five back in the wild-card chase with nine games remaining.More >>
The Seahawks' offense has struggled through the first two games of the season, ranking 28th in the league in scoring (10.5 ppg). It took Seattle over 112 minutes to score their first touchdown of the season.More >>
Seattle, which trailed 7-1 early, pulled to 8-5 on Robinson Cano's two-run single in the seventh but then left the bases loaded. The Mariners made it 8-6 in the eighth on consecutive doubles by Mike Zunino and Ben Gamel.More >>
Larson was the Chiefs’ ninth round (186th overall) pick in the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft.More >>
The Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 3-1 on Tuesday night to help their slim playoff chances.More >>
Alex Morgan scored twice and the U.S. women's national team concluded a two-game series against New Zealand with a 5-0 victory at Nippert Stadium.More >>
Sottile, 18, appeared in five games for the Chiefs during the 2017 WHL Pre-Season, recording 17 penalty minutes. He played 34 games with the Calgary Mustangs of the AJHL last season, scoring four goals and adding five assists.More >>
SEATTLE (AP) -- Russell Wilson avoided two potential sacks and found Paul Richardson in the front corner of the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown with 7:06 left and the Seattle Seahawks held on for an unsightly 12-9 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.More >>
Justin Verlander struck out 10 over seven innings in his first home start for Houston, Derek Fisher and Marwin Gonzalez homered in a big fifth inning and the Astros clinched the American League West with a 7-1 win over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.More >>
Dallas Keuchel threw six solid innings, Carlos Beltran had three hits and two RBIs and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 8-6 on Saturday to drop their magic number to one for clinching the AL West title.More >>
