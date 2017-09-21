Seahawks look to get offense rolling against Titans

The Seattle Seahawks will continue their road to the playoffs against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. The Seahawks last played the Titans in 2013, when Seattle beat Tennessee 20-13 en route to their first Super Bowl victory.

The Seahawks' offense has struggled through the first two games of the season, ranking 28th in the league in scoring (10.5 ppg). It took Seattle over 112 minutes to score their first touchdown of the season, which came in the 4th quarter against the San Francisco 49ers. However, that touchdown proved to be the difference maker, as the Seahawks beat the 49ers 12-9, extending their NFL-leading home-opener winning streak to nine games.

Courtesy: Seattle Seahawks

Seattle will be taking on Tennessee in their second road game of the season - their first road game was a loss against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1. Four of the five losses for the Seahawks in 2016 came away from home, as they posted a 3-4-1 record - their one tie coming against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7.

On the flip side, the Titans have one of the better offenses in the NFL, as Tennessee ranks 6th in the league in total yards and 9th in points per game. The Titans will be tested against a Seahawks' defense that hasn't given up more than 17 points this season and was third in the NFL in points allowed in 2016.

The Seahawks and Titans will kickoff on Sunday, Sep. 24 at 1:05 p.m. Seattle will then head back home in Week 4 for a Sunday night matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.