Huskies open Pac-12 play against Colorado

The Eagles are 10-1 since 2012 against its rivals from the Treasure State – UM and Montana State. However, EWU's last venture to Missoula yielded a 57-16 thumping at the hands of the Griz.More >>
Last Dec. in Santa Clara, the Huskies beat the Buffaloes, 41-10, in the title game, in the teams' only meeting of 2016.More >>
Washington State leads the all-time series with Nevada 2-1 and will be hosting the Wolfpack in Pullman for the first time in series history.More >>
Washington State University men's basketball opens up Pac-12 play with two-straight games at Los Angeles on ESPN2, first against UCLA, Friday, Dec. 29 at 8 p.m., followed by a trip to the Galen Center to take on USC.More >>
In this week's edition of Press Pass Pullman, head coach Mike Leach reflects on the Cougs' dominant win over Oregon State and looks ahead to Nevada, a team which features a myriad of connections to Washington State.More >>
Check out this week's top plays from across the state!More >>
Dante Pettis had four touchdowns including an NCAA record-tying eighth punt return touchdowns of his career, and No. 6 Washington finished off the undercard of its schedule with a 48-16 rout of Fresno State on Saturday nightMore >>
The Battlin' Bears came into the second half down 20-0, but outscored the Diggers 28-14 in the second half.More >>
The Washington football team (2-0) wraps up the non-conference schedule this Saturday as Fresno State (1-1) visits Husky Stadium for a 6:30 p.m. gameMore >>
Washington rushed for 213 yards as a team and averaged 5.8 yards per carry, but Browning was the second-leading rusher with his 50 yardsMore >>
Fresh from a season-opening 30-14 win at Rutgers last Friday, the UW football team (1-0) opens the 2017 home season against Montana (1-0), welcoming the Grizzlies to Husky Stadium for the first time since 1951.More >>
Dante Pettis woke up No. 8 Washington just before halftime with his sixth career punt return for a touchdown and Jake Browning threw two second-half touchdown passes in a tougher-than-expected 30-14 victory over rebuilding Rutgers on Friday night.More >>
Washington is 86-35-6 all-time in season openers, good for a mark of .701.More >>
Browning was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting after passing for 3,430 yards and a Pac-12, record-tying 43 touchdowns in 2016.More >>
Vea, a junior defensive lineman from Milpitas, Calif., had previously been named to the watch lists for the Outland Trophy, the Nagurski Trophy and the Bednarik Award earlier this summer.More >>
Browning was a finalist for the Walter Camp and Manning Awards in 2016 and also earned Academic All-America District VIII honors as a sophomore. Browning enters the 2017 season with 6,385 yards and 59 touchdown passes in his two seasons at Washington.
