Cordel Larson signs player agreement with Chiefs

Larson was 9th round pick in 2016 WHL Bantam Draft. Photo: Spokane Chiefs Larson was 9th round pick in 2016 WHL Bantam Draft. Photo: Spokane Chiefs

By Spokane Chiefs

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs announced on September 20 that 2001-born forward Cordel Larson has signed a WHL Standard Player Agreement. Larson was the Chiefs’ ninth round (186th overall) pick in the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft.

“We were very impressed by Cordel’s improvement at our training camp last month,” said Chiefs’ General Manager Scott Carter. “We’re excited to have him as part of the Chiefs family moving forward.”

Larson is a 5-foot-8, 159-pound forward from Weyburn, Saskatchewan. He played 42 games with the Notre Dame Hounds of the SMHL last season, scoring five goals and 13 assists.

“I am extremely excited to have signed with the Spokane Chiefs,” said Larson via text message. “They are a high-class organization (with a) tremendous coaching staff and hockey facility.”

