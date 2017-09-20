Mariners drop 4th straight falling to Rangers 3-1

The Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 3-1 on Tuesday night to help their slim playoff chances.More >>
Alex Morgan scored twice and the U.S. women's national team concluded a two-game series against New Zealand with a 5-0 victory at Nippert Stadium.More >>
Sottile, 18, appeared in five games for the Chiefs during the 2017 WHL Pre-Season, recording 17 penalty minutes. He played 34 games with the Calgary Mustangs of the AJHL last season, scoring four goals and adding five assists.More >>
SEATTLE (AP) -- Russell Wilson avoided two potential sacks and found Paul Richardson in the front corner of the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown with 7:06 left and the Seattle Seahawks held on for an unsightly 12-9 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.More >>
Justin Verlander struck out 10 over seven innings in his first home start for Houston, Derek Fisher and Marwin Gonzalez homered in a big fifth inning and the Astros clinched the American League West with a 7-1 win over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.More >>
Dallas Keuchel threw six solid innings, Carlos Beltran had three hits and two RBIs and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 8-6 on Saturday to drop their magic number to one for clinching the AL West title.More >>
Carlos Correa and Evan Gattis had two hits apiece and each drove in a run as the Houston Astros jumped on James Paxton and cruised to a 5-2 win over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night to move closer to clinching the American League West....More >>
Texas entered the game one-half game behind Seattle in the wild card race and fielded a surprise lineup looking for a spark from two injured veterans.More >>
The last time the 49ers beat the Seahawks was on Dec. 8, 2013, since then Seattle has won the last seven consecutive meetings.More >>
Zunino broke a scoreless tie with one out in the fifth with his 22nd homer, a rare shot into the second-level club deck in left field. It was only the 23rd homer to reach that section in the ballpark that is in its 24th season.More >>
