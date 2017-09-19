Chiefs trade forward Brock Sottile to Prince Albert

No. 16 Miami's game at Arkansas State has been cancelled over concerns about Hurricane Irma.

Matt Duchene's uncertain situation is hovering over the Colorado Avalanche as training camps open around the NHL.

Matt Duchene says he arrived for the start of the Colorado Avalanche camp to honor his contract and out of respect for his teammates even as his future with the team remains murky.

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin released a statement through the NHL team expressing frustration about the league's decision to skip the Olympics.

Alex Ovechkin is ready to be done with Olympic talk and is focused on trying to win the Stanley Cup with the Capitals.

Alex Ovechkin's statement acknowledging he won't be allowed to represent Russia in the 2018 Winter Olympics is the latest acceptance from a star NHL player about the league's decision not to participate in the Games in South Korea.

New Jersey Devils forward Brian Boyle has been diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia, a type of bone-marrow cancer that the team's doctor says can be treated with medication.

By Spokane Chiefs

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs announced on September 19 that forward Brock Sottile has been traded to the Prince Albert Raiders for a conditional pick in the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft.

“With the regular season approaching, we had to make some tough decisions to get our forward group down to an appropriate number,” said Chiefs’ General Manager Scott Carter. “We’d like to thank Brock for his time in Spokane and wish him the best in Prince Albert.”

Sottile, 18, appeared in five games for the Chiefs during the 2017 WHL Pre-Season, recording 17 penalty minutes. He played 34 games with the Calgary Mustangs of the AJHL last season, scoring four goals and adding five assists. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound winger was originally listed by Spokane in May of 2017.