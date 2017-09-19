WSU men's basketball 2017-18 Pac-12 schedule released - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

WSU men's basketball 2017-18 Pac-12 schedule released

WSU will appear on the Pac-12 Network 16 times. Photo: WSU Athletics WSU will appear on the Pac-12 Network 16 times. Photo: WSU Athletics

By Washington State Athletics

SAN FRANCISCO – Washington State University men's basketball opens up Pac-12 play with two-straight games at Los Angeles on ESPN2, first against UCLA, Friday, Dec. 29 at 8 p.m., followed by a trip to the Galen Center to take on USC, Sunday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m., Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott announced Tuesday, along with the entire 2017-18 Pac-12 men's basketball television schedule.

WSU will appear on the Pac-12 Network nine times during the conference regular season and seven times during the nonconference regular season for a total of 16 games on the Pac-12 Network, including two on Pac-12 Washington. The Cougars will appear on the ESPN family of networks 13 times, including nine times during the Pac-12 season.

Following Washington State's Pac-12 opening series at UCLA and USC, Dec. 29 and 31, which is its only meeting with the L.A. schools, it will host Washington, Saturday, Jan. 6 at 1 p.m. on the Pac-12 Network. That begins a three-game homestand for the Cougars as they host Stanford, Thursday, Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. on ESPNU and California, Saturday, Jan. 13 at 1 p.m. on the Pac-12 Network. 

Washington State will then play three-straight on the road, beginning at Colorado, Thursday, Jan. 18, for a 5 p.m. PT tipoff on the Pac-12 Network, followed by a trip to Salt Lake City to take on Utah, Sunday, Jan. 21 for another 5 p.m. tipoff, this one on ESPNU. The Cougars play a week later, as they take on the Huskies in Seattle, Sunday, Jan. 28 at 5 p.m. on ESPNU. 

WSU hosts the Arizona schools in the teams' only meetings of the season for a Wednesday-Sunday series, beginning with Arizona, Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. on Pac-12 Network. The Cougars host Arizona State, Sunday, Feb. 4 at 1 p.m. on ESPNU. Washington State hits the road again to take on Oregon State at Corvallis, Thursday, Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Network, followed by a trip to Eugene to take on Oregon, Sunday, Feb. 11 at 5 p.m. on ESPNU. 

The Cougars play host to Colorado, Thursday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. on Pac-12 Network and Utah, Saturday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. on either ESPN or ESPN2. WSU's final road trip takes it to the Bay Area to take on California, Thursday, Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. and Stanford, Saturday, Feb. 24 at 4 p.m. Both games will air on the Pac-12 Network. 

WSU closes out the conference season as it hosts Oregon, Thursday, March 1 at 6 p.m. on ESPN and Oregon State, Saturday, March 3 at either noon, 2 p.m. or 4 p.m. on Pac-12 Washington and Pac-12 Oregon. All 12 league schools will head to Las Vegas, Nev. For the Pac-12 Tournament, March 7-10. This season the tournament will once again be held at T-Mobile Arena. 

The conference schedule, which was announced earlier in the summer, now has times and TV networks. WSU's season opener against Texas Southern, Sunday, Nov. 12, will air on Pac-12 Washington at 1 p.m., followed by its game against Seattle U, Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. on the Pac-12 Network. The Cougars' game against Idaho State, Saturday, Nov. 18 will air on Pac-12 Network at a time still to be determined. The time will be announced along with football TV selections for that day. WSU's games against UC Davis (Saturday, Dec. 2), IUPUI (Saturday, Dec. 16) and Bethune-Cookman (Friday, Dec. 22) will all be on the Pac-12 Network at Noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively; while its 'home' game against Kansas State at Spokane Arena will air on ESPNU at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Cougar season tickets are on sale now. Single-game tickets will go on sale to CAF members and season ticket holders, Oct. 2, and to the general public, Oct. 9. Mini plans go on sale soon. Please visit www.wsucougars.com for more information or to order season tickets. 

