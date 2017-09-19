Press Pass Pullman: Week Three

In this week's edition of Press Pass Pullman, head coach Mike Leach reflects on the Cougs' dominant win over Oregon State and looks ahead to Nevada, a team which features a myriad of connections to Washington State. In the 'Fan Question of the Week', we ask coach about the best party he's ever been to. Theo Lawson from the Spokesman-Review also joins the show to talk Peyton Pelluer's season-ending injury and the Wolf Pack's similar attack to WSU.