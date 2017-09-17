Wilson's heroics lead Seattle past San Francisco for first win of 2017

SEATTLE (AP) -- Russell Wilson avoided two potential sacks and found Paul Richardson in the front corner of the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown with 7:06 left and the Seattle Seahawks held on for an unsightly 12-9 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.More >>
Justin Verlander struck out 10 over seven innings in his first home start for Houston, Derek Fisher and Marwin Gonzalez homered in a big fifth inning and the Astros clinched the American League West with a 7-1 win over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.More >>
Dallas Keuchel threw six solid innings, Carlos Beltran had three hits and two RBIs and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 8-6 on Saturday to drop their magic number to one for clinching the AL West title.More >>
Carlos Correa and Evan Gattis had two hits apiece and each drove in a run as the Houston Astros jumped on James Paxton and cruised to a 5-2 win over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night to move closer to clinching the American League West....More >>
Texas entered the game one-half game behind Seattle in the wild card race and fielded a surprise lineup looking for a spark from two injured veterans.More >>
The last time the 49ers beat the Seahawks was on Dec. 8, 2013, since then Seattle has won the last seven consecutive meetings.More >>
Zunino broke a scoreless tie with one out in the fifth with his 22nd homer, a rare shot into the second-level club deck in left field. It was only the 23rd homer to reach that section in the ballpark that is in its 24th season.More >>
The 108 modern-era nominees will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November and 15 finalists in January.More >>
Ben Gamel and Kyle Seager both hit three-run homers and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 10-3 on Tuesday night in a matchup of wild card hopefuls.More >>
For just the second time in the past 10 years, the Mariners will open their season at home in 2018, according to the tentative schedule released Tuesday by Major League Baseball.More >>
Bennett said Wednesday that he believes police singled him out as he was running because he is black, and that officers used excessive force against him.More >>
Wilson was named captain for the fifth season in a row, while Ryan holds captaincy for his fourth straight year after serving as special teams co-captain last year.More >>
Richardson, 26, was a first-round pick out of Missouri in 2013 and has been a four-year starter for the Jets, compiling 242 tackles and 18.0 sacks in his career.More >>
Davis completed 10 of 16 passes for 123 yards, while Boykin went 13 of 21 for 166 yards and a touchdown. Boykin was also intercepted twice and narrowly missed a third, and his 34-yard scoring pass to Rodney Smith came after defensive back Dexter McDonald tripped and fell in coverage.More >>
The Seahawks will see a familiar face during Thursday's game, as longtime Seattle running back Marshawn Lynch will be in a Raiders uniform. Lynch played with the Seahawks from 2010-2015 and is is the fourth leading rusher (6,347 yards) in franchise history.More >>
The team announced Fant had a knee injury and may have significantly changed Seattle's plans for the offensive line. Fant took over at left tackle midway through last season and spent the offseason reshaping his body to be stronger going into this season.More >>
