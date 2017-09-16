Vandals fall short against Western Michigan 37-28

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – It was a back-and-forth contest for Idaho football on Saturday night as the Vandals gave the Broncos of Western Michigan all they could handle. In the end, the ball didn't bounce Idaho's way, as the Vandals fell 37-28.



The Vandals took a nine-point lead into the fourth quarter after a 39-yard touchdown from Matt Linehan to Alfonso Onunwor. Western Michigan came out quick in the fourth, with quarterback Jon Wassink rushing for a touchdown from 22 yards out to cut the Idaho advantage to just two.



The Broncos got another score five minutes later, as Wassink found the end zone for the second time. WMU would add a field goal late to claim the 37-28 victory.



Aaron Duckworth was outstanding, rushing for 105 yards on 13 carries, mostly in the first half. He added 60 yards in the air and 78 yards on kick returns to finish with 235 all-purpose yards.



Joe Wysocki and David Ungerer were the recipients of Linehan's other two passing touchdowns. Linahan also scored once on the ground.



