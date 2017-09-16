WSU beats Oregon State 52-23 to open up Pac-12 play - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

WSU beats Oregon State 52-23 to open up Pac-12 play

WSU moves to 3-0 for first time since 2005.

By Associated Press

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Luke Falk threw six touchdown passes — three to Tavares Martin Jr. — and No. 21 Washington State beat Oregon State 52-23 on Saturday for its fourth consecutive victory over the Beavers.

Washington State (3-0, 1-0 Pac-12) was coming off a triple-overtime victory over Boise State.

Falk, the FBS active leader with 98 touchdown passes, completed 37 of 49 passes for 396 yards without an interception. Martin had 10 vatches for 194 yards.

Jake Luton threw for 179 yards for Oregon State (1-3, 0-1), but was carted off the field in the fourth quarter with an injury. The Beavers have lost 14 consecutive road games dating to 2014.

Martin caught a 21-yard touchdown pass for a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

Oregon State's Shawn Wilson tackled Jamal Morrow in the end zone for a safety, and Isaiah Johnson-Mack caught a 20-yard touchdown pass midway through the second quarter for a 14-2 lead.

The Beavers' Ryan Nall rushed 7 yards for a touchdown to cut the lead to 14-9. It was Oregon State's first touchdown in more than three quarters of play. Washington State replied with Falk's short touchdown pass to Martin.

On the next possession, Oregon State punter Nick Porebski fumbled the snap and Gerard Wicks recovered, giving the Cougars the ball on the OSU 26. Falk's 2-yard touchdown pass to Johnson-Mack put Washington State up 28-9 at halftime.

In the third, Nall scored on a 45-yard run to cut the deficit to 28-16.

Falk shook off consecutive sacks to fire a 57-yard touchdown pass to Martin for a 35-16 lead.

Kyle Sweet added a 10-yard touchdown reception for WSU and linebacker Frankie Luvu ran a fumble back for a touchdown.

THE TAKEAWAY

OREGON STATE: Defense came in allowing 46 points per game and couldn't stop the Air Raid.

WASHINGTON STATE: Off to its best start under sixth-year coach Mike Leach. Falk has averaged more than 400 passing yards per game in four outings against the Beavers.

UP NEXT

Oregon State has a bye week before taking on No. 6 Washington on Sept. 30.

Washington State hosts Nevada next Saturday.

