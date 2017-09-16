WSU beats Oregon State 52-23 to open up Pac-12 play

Dante Pettis had four touchdowns including an NCAA record-tying eighth punt return touchdowns of his career, and No. 6 Washington finished off the undercard of its schedule with a 48-16 rout of Fresno State on Saturday nightMore >>
The Battlin' Bears came into the second half down 20-0, but outscored the Diggers 28-14 in the second half.More >>
The Vandals took a nine-point lead into the fourth quarter after a 39-yard touchdown from Matt Linehan to Alfonso Onunwor.More >>
Luke Falk threw six touchdown passes — three to Tavares Martin Jr. — and No. 21 Washington State beat Oregon State 52-23 on Saturday for its fourth consecutive victory over the Beavers.More >>
A win is a win, but the Montana Grizzlies (2-1) suffered a loss alongside of their 56-3 drubbing of Savannah State (0-3) Saturday in Missoula. Early in the second quarter, with Montana up 14-0 already, senior quarterback Reese Phillips was taken to the ground on a scramble play inside the pocket. He could not get up, laying on his stomach as his leg was turned almost 90 degrees the other way. Phillips was on the ground for minutes, trainers and head coach Bob Stitt attendi...More >>
The 20th-ranked Pirates built a 43-0 halftime lead while improving to 3-0 with the non-conference victory.More >>
The Eastern Washington University football team found a little history on the school's first ever venture to New York. With EWU's defense registering a school-record 10 sacks and the offense piling up 650 total yards, the No. 12 Eagles defeated Fordham of the Patriot League Saturday.More >>
The 20th-ranked Pirates (2-0) are coming off of a 49-10 win over Whittier University in their home opener last Saturday. Saturday will mark the 12th all-time meeting between the two schools.More >>
The Washington football team (2-0) wraps up the non-conference schedule this Saturday as Fresno State (1-1) visits Husky Stadium for a 6:30 p.m. gameMore >>
Idaho will play a game coming off a loss for the first time since Nov. 5, 2016. Last week's loss snapped a six-game winning streak, Idaho's longest streak since 1994.More >>
Luke Falk threw six touchdown passes — three to Tavares Martin Jr. — and No. 21 Washington State beat Oregon State 52-23 on Saturday for its fourth consecutive victory over the Beavers.More >>
Washington State opened 2017 with a 31-0 victory over Montana State, notching the first shutout since 2013 and followed with a triple overtime win over Boise State last week.More >>
Jamal Morrow caught a 23-yard pass and dove across the goal line in the third overtime to lift No. 20 Washington State to a 47-44 comeback victory over Boise State on Saturday night.More >>
This ban will be in place for all tailgating and pregame festivities surrounding Idaho’s home football game Saturday, against UNLV.More >>
Luke Falk threw for 311 yards and three touchdowns, setting the school career touchdowns passing record, as No. 24 Washington State beat Montana State 31-0 in the season opener for both teams on Saturday night.More >>
Washington State leads the all-time series with Montana State 8-0, six of those wins coming in Pullman including the last meeting, 23-22 in 2010. Montana State went 4-7 last season including a 2-6 mark in Big Sky Conference play under second-year head coach Jeff Choate.More >>
Mata'afa, a native of Lahaina, Hawaii, earned All-Pac-12 second team honors last season after finishing fifth in the league with 13.5 tackles including a team-high five sacks.More >>
The Washington State football team will begin the season with a No. 24 ranking in the 2017 Associated Press preseason poll, released Monday. The Cougars' are one of four Pac-12 teams ranked in the Top 25 and it marks the third time in the history of the Associated Press poll.More >>
