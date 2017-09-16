Whitworth shuts out La Verne 53-0

Dante Pettis had four touchdowns including an NCAA record-tying eighth punt return touchdowns of his career, and No. 6 Washington finished off the undercard of its schedule with a 48-16 rout of Fresno State on Saturday nightMore >>
The Battlin' Bears came into the second half down 20-0, but outscored the Diggers 28-14 in the second half.More >>
The Vandals took a nine-point lead into the fourth quarter after a 39-yard touchdown from Matt Linehan to Alfonso Onunwor.More >>
Luke Falk threw six touchdown passes — three to Tavares Martin Jr. — and No. 21 Washington State beat Oregon State 52-23 on Saturday for its fourth consecutive victory over the Beavers.More >>
A win is a win, but the Montana Grizzlies (2-1) suffered a loss alongside of their 56-3 drubbing of Savannah State (0-3) Saturday in Missoula. Early in the second quarter, with Montana up 14-0 already, senior quarterback Reese Phillips was taken to the ground on a scramble play inside the pocket. He could not get up, laying on his stomach as his leg was turned almost 90 degrees the other way. Phillips was on the ground for minutes, trainers and head coach Bob Stitt attendi...More >>
The 20th-ranked Pirates built a 43-0 halftime lead while improving to 3-0 with the non-conference victory.More >>
The Eastern Washington University football team found a little history on the school's first ever venture to New York. With EWU's defense registering a school-record 10 sacks and the offense piling up 650 total yards, the No. 12 Eagles defeated Fordham of the Patriot League Saturday.More >>
The 20th-ranked Pirates (2-0) are coming off of a 49-10 win over Whittier University in their home opener last Saturday. Saturday will mark the 12th all-time meeting between the two schools.More >>
The Washington football team (2-0) wraps up the non-conference schedule this Saturday as Fresno State (1-1) visits Husky Stadium for a 6:30 p.m. gameMore >>
Idaho will play a game coming off a loss for the first time since Nov. 5, 2016. Last week's loss snapped a six-game winning streak, Idaho's longest streak since 1994.More >>
The 20th-ranked Pirates built a 43-0 halftime lead while improving to 3-0 with the non-conference victory.More >>
The 20th-ranked Pirates (2-0) are coming off of a 49-10 win over Whittier University in their home opener last Saturday. Saturday will mark the 12th all-time meeting between the two schools.More >>
Whitworth University ran out to a 25-0 lead late in the second quarter and cruised to a 49-10 win over visiting Whittier College on Saturday afternoon at the Whitworth Pine Bowl.More >>
Ian Kolste passed for 473 yards and six touchdowns, three to senior wide receiver Kevin Thomas, as visiting Whitworth rolled to a season-opening 56-13 win at Central College (Iowa) on Saturday afternoon.More >>
Love was named First Team All-NWC for three years in a row. As a sophomore in 2015, Love was the Northwest Conference Player of the Year and was also a Third Team All-American.More >>
Whitworth opens training for the 2017 season on Saturday. The Pirates will have three weeks of practice before traveling to Pella, Iowa to take on Central College in the season opener on Saturday, September 2.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – Fresh off of the most successful season in school history, four Whitworth University softball players have received All-West Region recognition through the National Fastpitch Coaches Association, which released its list of all-region teams on Monday night. All-Region recognition is based on voting by NFCA member coaches. Click here for the entire list of NCAA Division III All-Region teams. Senior pitcher Madi Perez and senior des...More >>
MARSHALL, Texas – Tenth-ranked East Texas Baptist held on to defeat #17 Whitworth 7-5 in the championship of the Marshal, Texas NCAA Division III Softball Regional on Sunday afternoon.More >>
MARSHALL, Texas – Whitworth University won the opener of the Marshal, Texas NCAA Division III softball regional on Friday afternoon, but the Pirates could not complete a comeback in the nightcap and ended up with a split. Whitworth, ranked 17th in the latest NFCA Division III poll, knocked off 6th-ranked Texas-Dallas 5-3 in the opener.More >>
