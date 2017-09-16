Mariners fall to Astros 8-6, fall below .500

Dallas Keuchel threw six solid innings, Carlos Beltran had three hits and two RBIs and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 8-6 on Saturday to drop their magic number to one for clinching the AL West title.More >>
Dallas Keuchel threw six solid innings, Carlos Beltran had three hits and two RBIs and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 8-6 on Saturday to drop their magic number to one for clinching the AL West title.More >>
Carlos Correa and Evan Gattis had two hits apiece and each drove in a run as the Houston Astros jumped on James Paxton and cruised to a 5-2 win over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night to move closer to clinching the American League West....More >>
Carlos Correa and Evan Gattis had two hits apiece and each drove in a run as the Houston Astros jumped on James Paxton and cruised to a 5-2 win over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night to move closer to clinching the American League West....More >>
Texas entered the game one-half game behind Seattle in the wild card race and fielded a surprise lineup looking for a spark from two injured veterans.More >>
Texas entered the game one-half game behind Seattle in the wild card race and fielded a surprise lineup looking for a spark from two injured veterans.More >>
The last time the 49ers beat the Seahawks was on Dec. 8, 2013, since then Seattle has won the last seven consecutive meetings.More >>
The last time the 49ers beat the Seahawks was on Dec. 8, 2013, since then Seattle has won the last seven consecutive meetings.More >>
Zunino broke a scoreless tie with one out in the fifth with his 22nd homer, a rare shot into the second-level club deck in left field. It was only the 23rd homer to reach that section in the ballpark that is in its 24th season.More >>
Zunino broke a scoreless tie with one out in the fifth with his 22nd homer, a rare shot into the second-level club deck in left field. It was only the 23rd homer to reach that section in the ballpark that is in its 24th season.More >>
The 108 modern-era nominees will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November and 15 finalists in January.More >>
The 108 modern-era nominees will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November and 15 finalists in January.More >>
Ben Gamel and Kyle Seager both hit three-run homers and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 10-3 on Tuesday night in a matchup of wild card hopefuls.More >>
Ben Gamel and Kyle Seager both hit three-run homers and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 10-3 on Tuesday night in a matchup of wild card hopefuls.More >>
For just the second time in the past 10 years, the Mariners will open their season at home in 2018, according to the tentative schedule released Tuesday by Major League Baseball.More >>
For just the second time in the past 10 years, the Mariners will open their season at home in 2018, according to the tentative schedule released Tuesday by Major League Baseball.More >>
Delino DeShields can make good things happen for the Texas Rangers with his small ball. The speedy outfielder also has a little pop in his bat.More >>
Delino DeShields can make good things happen for the Texas Rangers with his small ball. The speedy outfielder also has a little pop in his bat.More >>