Mariners get back over .500 after 10-4 win over Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Nelson Cruz went 4 for 4 with a home run and Kyle Seager hit a two-run homer as the Seattle Mariners defeated the Texas Rangers 10-4 on Thursday night.
    
The Mariners remained 3 1/2 games behind Minnesota for the second AL wild card.
    
Texas entered the game one-half game behind Seattle in the wild card race and fielded a surprise lineup looking for a spark from two injured veterans.
    
One night after making an unexpected appearance as a pinch hitter Adrian Beltre was batting fourth as the designated hitter. This was just two weeks after suffering a Grade 2 strain in his hamstring and he was expected to miss at least four weeks, likely the remainder of the season.
    
Beltre went 1 for 3 with a single and was replaced by a pinch runner in the seventh inning.

