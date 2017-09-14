Seahawks look for 1st win of season against 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks look to bounce back in Week 2 against the San Francisco 49ers after suffering their first loss of the season to the Green Bay Packers last week.

The Seahawks went into halftime with a 3-0 lead at Lambeau Field, but were unable to find the end zone in their 17-9 loss. Seattle only generated 225 yards of total offense and held the ball nearly half the time (20:47) as Green Bay (39:13). The lack of offensive production proved to be the demise for the Seahawks, a team that was 18th in the NFL in scoring last season averaging 22.1 points per game.

Courtesy: Green Bay Packers

The Seahawks will have an opportunity to bounce back at CenturyLink Field Sunday against the 49ers. Seattle opened up as a 13-point favorite against San Francisco, according to William Hill. The Seahawks beat the 49ers in both of their games last year by a combined score of 62-41, which included a slim 25-23 victory in Week 17.

Courtesy: Seattle Seahawks

San Francisco fell short in their season opener against the Carolina Panthers 25-3, only generating 217 yards of total offense. The 49ers didn't score their first and only points until the 3rd quarter, when Robbie Gould capped off a 10-play drive with a 44-yard field goal. The last time the 49ers beat the Seahawks was on Dec. 8, 2013, since then Seattle has won the last seven consecutive meetings.

The Seahawks will host the 49ers on Sunday, with kickoff set for 1:25 p.m.