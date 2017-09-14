Huskies prepare for clash with Fresno State Saturday

The Washington football team (2-0) wraps up the non-conference schedule this Saturday as Fresno State (1-1) visits Husky Stadium for a 6:30 p.m. gameMore >>
The Washington football team (2-0) wraps up the non-conference schedule this Saturday as Fresno State (1-1) visits Husky Stadium for a 6:30 p.m. gameMore >>
Idaho will play a game coming off a loss for the first time since Nov. 5, 2016. Last week's loss snapped a six-game winning streak, Idaho's longest streak since 1994.More >>
Idaho will play a game coming off a loss for the first time since Nov. 5, 2016. Last week's loss snapped a six-game winning streak, Idaho's longest streak since 1994.More >>
Washington State opened 2017 with a 31-0 victory over Montana State, notching the first shutout since 2013 and followed with a triple overtime win over Boise State last week.More >>
Washington State opened 2017 with a 31-0 victory over Montana State, notching the first shutout since 2013 and followed with a triple overtime win over Boise State last week.More >>
After a pair of close games that got away from them after halftime, the No. 12 Eagles travel to New York City this Saturday (Sept. 16) for a game versus Fordham of the Patriot League.More >>
After a pair of close games that got away from them after halftime, the No. 12 Eagles travel to New York City this Saturday (Sept. 16) for a game versus Fordham of the Patriot League.More >>
The non-conference slate features eight games inside the McCarthey Athletic Center. The Zags face a potential of five teams that advanced to the NCAA Tournament in 2016-17.More >>
The non-conference slate features eight games inside the McCarthey Athletic Center. The Zags face a potential of five teams that advanced to the NCAA Tournament in 2016-17.More >>
The campaign features 30 games, 14 of which will be contested at home on Reese Court. The Eagles play one lone exhibition on Reese Court against NAIA member Master's University on Nov. 5.More >>
The campaign features 30 games, 14 of which will be contested at home on Reese Court. The Eagles play one lone exhibition on Reese Court against NAIA member Master's University on Nov. 5.More >>
This week gridiron heavy as we look at the top plays from this week's Montana sports.More >>
This week gridiron heavy as we look at the top plays from this week's Montana sports.More >>
After the third week of the season, it's easy to see which teams are rising, and which are falling, but it's all about the thrill of the climb.More >>
After the third week of the season, it's easy to see which teams are rising, and which are falling, but it's all about the thrill of the climb.More >>
The Washington football team (2-0) wraps up the non-conference schedule this Saturday as Fresno State (1-1) visits Husky Stadium for a 6:30 p.m. gameMore >>
The Washington football team (2-0) wraps up the non-conference schedule this Saturday as Fresno State (1-1) visits Husky Stadium for a 6:30 p.m. gameMore >>
Washington rushed for 213 yards as a team and averaged 5.8 yards per carry, but Browning was the second-leading rusher with his 50 yardsMore >>
Washington rushed for 213 yards as a team and averaged 5.8 yards per carry, but Browning was the second-leading rusher with his 50 yardsMore >>
Fresh from a season-opening 30-14 win at Rutgers last Friday, the UW football team (1-0) opens the 2017 home season against Montana (1-0), welcoming the Grizzlies to Husky Stadium for the first time since 1951.More >>
Fresh from a season-opening 30-14 win at Rutgers last Friday, the UW football team (1-0) opens the 2017 home season against Montana (1-0), welcoming the Grizzlies to Husky Stadium for the first time since 1951.More >>
Dante Pettis woke up No. 8 Washington just before halftime with his sixth career punt return for a touchdown and Jake Browning threw two second-half touchdown passes in a tougher-than-expected 30-14 victory over rebuilding Rutgers on Friday night.More >>
Dante Pettis woke up No. 8 Washington just before halftime with his sixth career punt return for a touchdown and Jake Browning threw two second-half touchdown passes in a tougher-than-expected 30-14 victory over rebuilding Rutgers on Friday night.More >>
Washington is 86-35-6 all-time in season openers, good for a mark of .701.More >>
Washington is 86-35-6 all-time in season openers, good for a mark of .701.More >>
Browning was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting after passing for 3,430 yards and a Pac-12, record-tying 43 touchdowns in 2016.More >>
Browning was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting after passing for 3,430 yards and a Pac-12, record-tying 43 touchdowns in 2016.More >>
Vea, a junior defensive lineman from Milpitas, Calif., had previously been named to the watch lists for the Outland Trophy, the Nagurski Trophy and the Bednarik Award earlier this summer.More >>
Vea, a junior defensive lineman from Milpitas, Calif., had previously been named to the watch lists for the Outland Trophy, the Nagurski Trophy and the Bednarik Award earlier this summer.More >>
Browning was a finalist for the Walter Camp and Manning Awards in 2016 and also earned Academic All-America District VIII honors as a sophomore. Browning enters the 2017 season with 6,385 yards and 59 touchdown passes in his two seasons at Washington.
Browning was a finalist for the Walter Camp and Manning Awards in 2016 and also earned Academic All-America District VIII honors as a sophomore. Browning enters the 2017 season with 6,385 yards and 59 touchdown passes in his two seasons at Washington.
Gaskin has surpassed 1,300 yards rushing in each of his first two seasons and was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection in 2016 after having earned freshman All-America in 2015.More >>
Gaskin has surpassed 1,300 yards rushing in each of his first two seasons and was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection in 2016 after having earned freshman All-America in 2015.More >>
Browning was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting last year after passing for 3,430 yards and a Pac-12, record-tying 43 touchdowns.More >>
Browning was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting last year after passing for 3,430 yards and a Pac-12, record-tying 43 touchdowns.More >>