Mariners move back to .500 after win over Rangers

Zunino broke a scoreless tie with one out in the fifth with his 22nd homer, a rare shot into the second-level club deck in left field. It was only the 23rd homer to reach that section in the ballpark that is in its 24th season.More >>
Zunino broke a scoreless tie with one out in the fifth with his 22nd homer, a rare shot into the second-level club deck in left field. It was only the 23rd homer to reach that section in the ballpark that is in its 24th season.More >>
The 108 modern-era nominees will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November and 15 finalists in January.More >>
The 108 modern-era nominees will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November and 15 finalists in January.More >>
Ben Gamel and Kyle Seager both hit three-run homers and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 10-3 on Tuesday night in a matchup of wild card hopefuls.More >>
Ben Gamel and Kyle Seager both hit three-run homers and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 10-3 on Tuesday night in a matchup of wild card hopefuls.More >>
For just the second time in the past 10 years, the Mariners will open their season at home in 2018, according to the tentative schedule released Tuesday by Major League Baseball.More >>
For just the second time in the past 10 years, the Mariners will open their season at home in 2018, according to the tentative schedule released Tuesday by Major League Baseball.More >>
Delino DeShields can make good things happen for the Texas Rangers with his small ball. The speedy outfielder also has a little pop in his bat.More >>
Delino DeShields can make good things happen for the Texas Rangers with his small ball. The speedy outfielder also has a little pop in his bat.More >>
Justin Upton is enjoying his change of scenery into the midst of a playoff race. Upton had a two-run double in the eighth inning to help Los Angeles avoid a sweep with a 5-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.More >>
Justin Upton is enjoying his change of scenery into the midst of a playoff race. Upton had a two-run double in the eighth inning to help Los Angeles avoid a sweep with a 5-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.More >>
Nelson Cruz hit a three-run homer, Mitch Haniger was a double short of the cycle and Andrew Albers pitched six scoreless innings as the Seattle Mariners gained ground in the wild-card chase with an 8-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night.More >>
Nelson Cruz hit a three-run homer, Mitch Haniger was a double short of the cycle and Andrew Albers pitched six scoreless innings as the Seattle Mariners gained ground in the wild-card chase with an 8-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night.More >>
Ben Gamel hit a three-run homer to give Seattle an early lead, Mike Leake overcame first-inning problems to pitch six solid innings, and the Mariners snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels.More >>
Ben Gamel hit a three-run homer to give Seattle an early lead, Mike Leake overcame first-inning problems to pitch six solid innings, and the Mariners snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels.More >>
Vancouver started the scoring in the first inning. After reaching base with two outs on a walk, Logan Warmoth advanced to second on a walk by Kacy Clemens and then scored on a single by Riley Adams.More >>
Vancouver started the scoring in the first inning. After reaching base with two outs on a walk, Logan Warmoth advanced to second on a walk by Kacy Clemens and then scored on a single by Riley Adams.More >>