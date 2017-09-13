Eight former Seahawks part of 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame nom - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Eight former Seahawks part of 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees

Photo: Seattle Seahawks Photo: Seattle Seahawks

By Seattle Seahawks

On Tuesday, the 108 modern-era nominees comprised of players and coaches for the 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame class were announced. The list of nominees includes 53 offensive players, 38 defensive players, five special teams players and 12 coaches. Eleven of the total nominees are first-year eligible players, including legends such as Randy Moss, Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher.

Among the nominees this year are seven former Seahawks players in running backs Ricky Watters and Edgerrin James, tight end Ferrell Edmunds, defensive lineman Keith Millard, offensive linemen Steve Hutchinson, Ray Donaldson and Kevin Mawae, along with former head coaches Mike Holmgren, Chuck Knox and Tom Flores. Hutchinson is the only first-time nominee among the group.

The 108 modern-era nominees will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November and 15 finalists in January.

Here's a full list of nominees:

*Finalist in 2017

Bold = Played for Seahawks

QUARTERBACKS
(5) – Randall Cunningham, Rich Gannon, Donovan McNabb, Steve McNair, Phil Simms
 

RUNNING BACKS
(10) – Tiki Barber, Earnest Byner, Roger Craig, Corey Dillon, Eddie George, Edgerrin James, Lorenzo Neal, Fred Taylor, Herschel Walker (also KR), Ricky Watters


WIDE RECEIVERS
(13) – *Isaac Bruce, Donald Driver, Henry Ellard (also PR), Torry Holt, Chad Johnson, Randy Moss, *Terrell Owens, Sterling Sharpe, Jimmy Smith, Rod Smith, Steve Smith, John Taylor, Hines Ward


TIGHT END
(4) – Mark Bavaro, Ben Coates, Ferrell Edmunds, Jay Novacek


OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
(21) – Willie Anderson (T), Matt Birk (C), *Tony Boselli (T), Lomas Brown (T), Ruben Brown (G), Ray Donaldson (C), *Alan Faneca (G), Bill Fralic (G/T), Jay Hilgenberg (C), Chris Hinton (G/T), Kent Hull (C), Steve Hutchinson (G), *Joe Jacoby (T), Mike Kenn (T), *Kevin Mawae (C/G), Tom Nalen (C), Nate Newton (G), Bart Oates (C), Jeff Saturday (C), Richmond Webb (T), Steve Wisniewski (G)


DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
(11) – La’Roi Glover (DT/NT), Leonard Marshall (DE/DT), Keith Millard (DT/NT/DE), Leslie O’Neal (DE), Michael Dean Perry (DT/DE), Simeon Rice (DE), Richard Seymour (DT), Neil Smith (DE), Greg Townsend (DE/NT/LB), Kyle Vanden Bosch (DE), Bryant Young (DT)


LINEBACKERS
(15) – Carl Banks, Cornelius Bennett, Tedy Bruschi, Seth Joyner, Ray Lewis, Greg Lloyd, Wilber Marshall, Clay Matthews, Willie McGinest (also DE), Karl Mecklenburg, Sam Mills, Joey Porter, Darryl Talley, Zach Thomas, Brian Urlacher


DEFENSIVE BACKS
(12) – Eric Allen (CB), Steve Atwater (S), Ronde Barber (CB/S), LeRoy Butler (S), *Brian Dawkins (SS), Rodney Harrison (S), *Ty Law (CB), Albert Lewis (CB), *John Lynch (S), Dennis Smith (S), Everson Walls (CB), Darren Woodson (S)


KICKERS/PUNTER
(3) – Gary Anderson (K), Sean Landeta (P), Nick Lowery (K)


SPECIAL TEAMS
(2) – Brian Mitchell (KR/PR also RB), Steve Tasker (ST also WR)


COACHES
(12) – *Don Coryell, Bill Cowher, Tom Flores, Mike Holmgren, Jimmy Johnson, Chuck Knox, Buddy Parker, Richie Petitbon, Dan Reeves, Marty Schottenheimer, Clark Shaughnessy, Dick Vermeil

