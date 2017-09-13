Vandals hit road for 1st time this season against Western Michigan

By Idaho Athletics

THE GAME: Idaho hits the road for the first time this season, taking on Western Michigan Saturday, in Kalamazoo, Mich. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT from Waldo Stadium. The game will be available on ESPN3.



WATCH LIVE: The game will be available on ESPN3. Dan Gutowsky will handle play-by-play with Tyoka Jackson providing analysis.

ESPN3 – ESPN.com/Watch or the ESPN App



LISTEN: Dennis Patchin is in his third season as the radio voice of the Vandals. Patchin will call play-by-play alongside Vandal legend Ryan Phillips, who will provide color commentary. The game can be heard on the Vandal Radio Network and online at GoVandals.com. Find stations on the network HERE.



ABOUT WESTERN MICHIGAN: The Broncos opened their season with road losses against USC and Michigan State. Saturday is Western Michigan's home opener. WMU went 6-0 at home last season on its way to an undefeated regular season and berth in the Cotton Bowl. Darius Phillips has recorded a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown in each of the Broncos' first two games.



UNFAMILIAR TERRITORY: Idaho will play a game coming off a loss for the first time since Nov. 5, 2016. Last week's loss snapped a six-game winning streak, Idaho's longest streak since 1994. The Vandals also have not played outside of the state of Idaho since Nov. 12, 2016.



EAST COAST BIAS: Idaho is 2-19 all-time in games played in the Eastern Time Zone. Both wins have come in the state of Michigan, and both were on October 2. The Vandals earned their first such win Oct. 2, 2004, at Eastern Michigan (45-41). The second win came in their last trip to Kalamazoo, defeating Western Michigan Oct. 2, 2010 (33-13). Idaho will travel to the Eastern Time Zone once more this season, playing Dec. 2, at Georgia State.



WIN IN THE TRENCHES: A common refrain from a Paul Petrino when asked for keys to a game goes something like "the team who runs the ball better will probably win the game." The matchup between the Vandals and Broncos suggests more of the same. Idaho held Sacramento State to 95 rushing yards in the opener, before allowing 357 to UNLV. WMU is averaging nearly 190 yards per game on the ground through the first two weeks, but the Broncos surrendered 264 yards per game in their first two contests.



IRMA HITS HOME: Eight University of Idaho football student-athletes hail from Florida, and two more are from Georgia. The extent of the impact on families of the Vandals is not yet known. Senior wide receiver Jacob Sannon, from Bradenton, Fla., turned in the best performacne of his career in the midst of the threat against his hometown. Sannon caught 11 passes for 109 yards, both career highs, against UNLV. After the game he said of the storm: "It definitely crossed my mind but I'm very optimistic as well, just like my mom. My mom wasn't worried and that kind of provided assurance to me to not worry."