EWU's 2017-18 women's basketball schedule set

Washington State opened 2017 with a 31-0 victory over Montana State, notching the first shutout since 2013 and followed with a triple overtime win over Boise State last week.More >>
After a pair of close games that got away from them after halftime, the No. 12 Eagles travel to New York City this Saturday (Sept. 16) for a game versus Fordham of the Patriot League.More >>
The non-conference slate features eight games inside the McCarthey Athletic Center. The Zags face a potential of five teams that advanced to the NCAA Tournament in 2016-17.More >>
The campaign features 30 games, 14 of which will be contested at home on Reese Court. The Eagles play one lone exhibition on Reese Court against NAIA member Master's University on Nov. 5.More >>
This week gridiron heavy as we look at the top plays from this week's Montana sports.More >>
After the third week of the season, it's easy to see which teams are rising, and which are falling, but it's all about the thrill of the climb.More >>
Jamal Morrow caught a 23-yard pass and dove across the goal line in the third overtime to lift No. 20 Washington State to a 47-44 comeback victory over Boise State on Saturday night.More >>
Washington rushed for 213 yards as a team and averaged 5.8 yards per carry, but Browning was the second-leading rusher with his 50 yardsMore >>
After a pair of close games that got away from them after halftime, the No. 12 Eagles travel to New York City this Saturday (Sept. 16) for a game versus Fordham of the Patriot League.More >>
The campaign features 30 games, 14 of which will be contested at home on Reese Court. The Eagles play one lone exhibition on Reese Court against NAIA member Master's University on Nov. 5.More >>
Eastern Washington University suffered its second-straight defeat on the young season as NDSU used a 35-3 scoring run and 375 rushing yards to roll past the No. 7/6 Eagles 40-13.More >>
The Eagles outshot Gonzaga 19-7. EWU has now outshot every opponent so far this season. This win pushes head coach Chad Bodnar's career home record to 21-6-5 since he took over in 2014.More >>
In what will be the 50th game on the famed red turf of Roos Field, kickoff is 1:05 p.m. in a game televised live by SWXMore >>
The Boys & Girls Club of Spokane will host Eastern Washington football's first home game against North Dakota State as a part of their inaugural "Born Great" campaign.More >>
Texas Tech scored touchdowns on seven-straight possessions and rolled past Eastern Washington University 56-10 Saturday (Sept. 2) at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas, in the season-opener for both teams.More >>
This will be the first time Eastern has competed against Hofstra and Cornell. In fact, Eastern has never faced an Ivy League or a Colonial Athletic Association opponent in program history.More >>
Wolff is a 5-7 guard that brings success and experience from several German national teams, including the three-on-three U-18 National Team and the three-on-three Women National Team.More >>
Three Pac-12 Conference opponents and a stretch of 10-straight games away from home are the task ahead for the Eagles as their 2017-18 schedule was announced on Friday (Aug. 25). The Eagles are coming off a third-straight appearance in a national postseason tournament, and were 22-12 overall a year ago.More >>