Press Pass Pullman: Week Two

by Lindsay Joy, SWX Anchor/Reporter
On this week's edition of Press Pass Pullman, Mike Leach says whether it will be Luke Falk or Tyler Hilinski under center when the Cougars face Oregon State on Saturday at Martin Stadium. Leach also talks about what his team needs to work on after a close win over Boise State, including some harsh words for his highly touted offensive line. In the 'Fan Question of the Week,' Leach talks about what musical group he would join if he could, and some of the famous musicians he's met during his career. Theo Lawson of the Spokesman-Review also joins the show with some insight on Oregon State's quarterback, former Idaho QB Jake Luton.

  • WSU opens Pac-12 play against Oregon State

    Cougars beat Boise State last week after being down 31-10. Photo: WSU AthleticsCougars beat Boise State last week after being down 31-10. Photo: WSU Athletics

    Washington State opened 2017 with a 31-0 victory over Montana State, notching the first shutout since 2013 and followed with a triple overtime win over Boise State last week.

  • Eagles look for 1st victory against Fordham

    This will be EWU's fourth game ever in the Eastern time zone. Photo: EWU AthleticsThis will be EWU's fourth game ever in the Eastern time zone. Photo: EWU Athletics

    After a pair of close games that got away from them after halftime, the No. 12 Eagles travel to New York City this Saturday (Sept. 16) for a game versus Fordham of the Patriot League.

  • Gonzaga men's basketball releases non-conference schedule

    The non-conference slate slate featurs eight games at home. Photo: Gonzaga AthleticsThe non-conference slate slate featurs eight games at home. Photo: Gonzaga Athletics

    The non-conference slate features eight games inside the McCarthey Athletic Center. The Zags face a potential of five teams that advanced to the NCAA Tournament in 2016-17.

  • WSU opens Pac-12 play against Oregon State

    Cougars beat Boise State last week after being down 31-10. Photo: WSU AthleticsCougars beat Boise State last week after being down 31-10. Photo: WSU Athletics

    Washington State opened 2017 with a 31-0 victory over Montana State, notching the first shutout since 2013 and followed with a triple overtime win over Boise State last week.

  • Press Pass Pullman: Week Two

  • WSU pulls off comeback to beat Boise State in 3OT

    WSU was down 31-10 in the 4th quarterWSU was down 31-10 in the 4th quarter

    Jamal Morrow caught a 23-yard pass and dove across the goal line in the third overtime to lift No. 20 Washington State to a 47-44 comeback victory over Boise State on Saturday night.

