Press Pass Pullman: Week Two

The Spokane Chiefs lost in a shootout in their fourth preseason game of the year in Kennewick on Thursday afternoon, 6-5 to the Portland Winterhawks.More >>
The 15-year-old netminder joins first round pick Jack Finley as signed prospects from the Chiefs’ 2017 WHL Bantam Draft class.More >>
After a 14-year run, Sunday marked the finale for the final full IRONMAN race in Coeur d'Alene. In the end, two first-time winners were victorious in the last 140.6 race in the Lake City.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – Offense was on display in full force on Sunday afternoon at Spokane Arena as Team White piled on seven goals in a 7-4 win over Team Red in the Spokane Chiefs’ annual Red-White Game capping their 2017 Training Camp.More >>
This year’s event includes 62 players, including 34 forwards, 21 defensemen and 7 goalies.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs announced on Friday the team names for their 2017 training camp, which begins on Thursday, August 24 at Spokane Arena. This year’s teams will be Team Johnson, Team Sawyer and Team Ryan.More >>
Baird spent the last 10 seasons as the team’s video coordinator, analyzing coaches’ video and advanced statistics. A Spokane native and Lakeside High School graduate, he was originally hired on by the Chiefs midway through the 2006-07 campaign.More >>
Washington State opened 2017 with a 31-0 victory over Montana State, notching the first shutout since 2013 and followed with a triple overtime win over Boise State last week.More >>
After a pair of close games that got away from them after halftime, the No. 12 Eagles travel to New York City this Saturday (Sept. 16) for a game versus Fordham of the Patriot League.More >>
The non-conference slate features eight games inside the McCarthey Athletic Center. The Zags face a potential of five teams that advanced to the NCAA Tournament in 2016-17.More >>
The campaign features 30 games, 14 of which will be contested at home on Reese Court. The Eagles play one lone exhibition on Reese Court against NAIA member Master's University on Nov. 5.More >>
This week gridiron heavy as we look at the top plays from this week's Montana sports.More >>
After the third week of the season, it's easy to see which teams are rising, and which are falling, but it's all about the thrill of the climb.More >>
Jamal Morrow caught a 23-yard pass and dove across the goal line in the third overtime to lift No. 20 Washington State to a 47-44 comeback victory over Boise State on Saturday night.More >>
Washington rushed for 213 yards as a team and averaged 5.8 yards per carry, but Browning was the second-leading rusher with his 50 yardsMore >>
Washington State opened 2017 with a 31-0 victory over Montana State, notching the first shutout since 2013 and followed with a triple overtime win over Boise State last week.More >>
Jamal Morrow caught a 23-yard pass and dove across the goal line in the third overtime to lift No. 20 Washington State to a 47-44 comeback victory over Boise State on Saturday night.More >>
This ban will be in place for all tailgating and pregame festivities surrounding Idaho’s home football game Saturday, against UNLV.More >>
Luke Falk threw for 311 yards and three touchdowns, setting the school career touchdowns passing record, as No. 24 Washington State beat Montana State 31-0 in the season opener for both teams on Saturday night.More >>
Washington State leads the all-time series with Montana State 8-0, six of those wins coming in Pullman including the last meeting, 23-22 in 2010. Montana State went 4-7 last season including a 2-6 mark in Big Sky Conference play under second-year head coach Jeff Choate.More >>
Mata'afa, a native of Lahaina, Hawaii, earned All-Pac-12 second team honors last season after finishing fifth in the league with 13.5 tackles including a team-high five sacks.More >>
The Washington State football team will begin the season with a No. 24 ranking in the 2017 Associated Press preseason poll, released Monday. The Cougars' are one of four Pac-12 teams ranked in the Top 25 and it marks the third time in the history of the Associated Press poll.More >>
Falk, a redshirt-senior, was also finalist for the Johnny Unitas Award and a semifinalist for the Davey O'Brien Award and Maxwell Award last season after throwing for the third-most yards in the country (4,468) and tying his own school-record with 38 touchdown passes.More >>
