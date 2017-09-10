WSU pulls off comeback to beat Boise State in 3OT - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

WSU pulls off comeback to beat Boise State in 3OT

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - Jamal Morrow caught a 23-yard pass and dove across the goal line in the third overtime to lift No. 20 Washington State to a 47-44 comeback victory over Boise State on Saturday night.
    
Officials reviewed the play to make sure Morrow remained inbounds as he ran toward the end zone on the left side and left his feet near the pylon. It was ruled a touchdown for Washington State (2-0), which trailed by 21 points in the fourth quarter.
    
Boise State quarterback Montell Cozart came off the bench to spark his team for the second game in a row, but the Broncos (1-1) could not hold a big lead late in the game.
    
Both starting quarterbacks left the game. Cozart replaced Brett Rypien, and WSU's Tyler Hilinski replaced an injured Luke Falk.
    
After Hilinski was intercepted by Durrant Miles at midfield, Cozart fired a 47-yard touchdown pass to Cedrick Wilson on the second play and Boise State led 24-10 early in the fourth.
    
Curtis Weaver recovered Falk's fumble and ran 55 yards for a touchdown and a 31-10 BSU lead. Falk was injured on the play and did not return.
    
Washington State fought back with three touchdowns. Hilinski's 17-yard scoring pass to Jamire Calvin, and Peyton Pelluer's 36-yard return of an interception for a touchdown cut BSU's lead to 31-24 with 5:51 left.
    
Washington State was forced to punt, but Erik Powell's short kick hit Boise State player Reid Harrison-Ducros and was recovered by WSU's Dillon Sherman on the BSU 24 with 2:51 left.
    
Hilinski threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Morrow, and Powell's extra point tied the score at 31 with 1:44 left.
    
In overtime, Boise State had the first possession and Haden Hoggarth kicked a 29-yard field goal. Powell replied with a 22-yarder to tie it 34-all.
    
In the second overtime, Washington State's Gerard Wicks scored on a 1-yard run for a 41-34 lead. Boise State responded with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Cozart to Wilson to tie it again.
    
In the third overtime, Hoggarth kicked a 37-yard field goal for a 44-41 Boise State lead. Hilinski hit Morrow on the left side and he outraced defenders to the pylon for the winning points.
    
Boise State's Alexander Mattison ran in from the 4 on the Broncos' first possession for a 7-0 lead.
    
Rypien fumbled on a sack, and safety Robert Taylor picked up the ball and ran 7 yards for a WSU touchdown that tied the score at 7.
    
Cozart, a graduate transfer from Kansas, replaced Rypien late in the first quarter.
    
Haden Hoggarth's 34-yard field goal put Boise State up 10-7.
    
Powell's 20-yard field goal tied the score 10-all at halftime.
    
Cozart scored on a 14-yard bootleg for a 17-10 lead late in the third.
    
Last week, Cozart relieved Rypien and led the Broncos to a 24-13 win over Troy.
    
THE TAKEAWAY
    
Boise State of the Mountain West Conference is 4-1 against Pac-12 teams dating to 2014. ... Falk came in needing 101 yards passing to break Connor Halliday's school record of 11,304 career yards and surpassed that on a 59-yard throw to Renard Bell.
    
UP NEXT
    
Boise State hosts New Mexico next Thursday.
    
Washington State opens Pac-12 play by hosting Oregon State next Saturday.

