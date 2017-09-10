Huskies move to 2-0 after 63-7 win over Montana

Jamal Morrow caught a 23-yard pass and dove across the goal line in the third overtime to lift No. 20 Washington State to a 47-44 comeback victory over Boise State on Saturday night.More >>
Washington rushed for 213 yards as a team and averaged 5.8 yards per carry, but Browning was the second-leading rusher with his 50 yardsMore >>
Montana State sophomore quarterback Chris Murray has a career day, but it's not enough to get the Bobcats their first win.More >>
A tough third quarter proved to be too much to overcome as Idaho (1-1) lost at home to UNLV (1-1) on Saturday afternoon, 44-16.More >>
Eastern Washington University suffered its second-straight defeat on the young season as NDSU used a 35-3 scoring run and 375 rushing yards to roll past the No. 7/6 Eagles 40-13.More >>
Whitworth University ran out to a 25-0 lead late in the second quarter and cruised to a 49-10 win over visiting Whittier College on Saturday afternoon at the Whitworth Pine Bowl.More >>
The Eagles outshot Gonzaga 19-7. EWU has now outshot every opponent so far this season. This win pushes head coach Chad Bodnar's career home record to 21-6-5 since he took over in 2014.More >>
The Bulldogs will cap the first night of play by facing Belmont at 8 pm on November 23. The Zags and the Bruins have never met in program history.More >>
This ban will be in place for all tailgating and pregame festivities surrounding Idaho’s home football game Saturday, against UNLV.More >>
Washington rushed for 213 yards as a team and averaged 5.8 yards per carry, but Browning was the second-leading rusher with his 50 yardsMore >>
Fresh from a season-opening 30-14 win at Rutgers last Friday, the UW football team (1-0) opens the 2017 home season against Montana (1-0), welcoming the Grizzlies to Husky Stadium for the first time since 1951.More >>
Dante Pettis woke up No. 8 Washington just before halftime with his sixth career punt return for a touchdown and Jake Browning threw two second-half touchdown passes in a tougher-than-expected 30-14 victory over rebuilding Rutgers on Friday night.More >>
Washington is 86-35-6 all-time in season openers, good for a mark of .701.More >>
Browning was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting after passing for 3,430 yards and a Pac-12, record-tying 43 touchdowns in 2016.More >>
Vea, a junior defensive lineman from Milpitas, Calif., had previously been named to the watch lists for the Outland Trophy, the Nagurski Trophy and the Bednarik Award earlier this summer.More >>
Browning was a finalist for the Walter Camp and Manning Awards in 2016 and also earned Academic All-America District VIII honors as a sophomore. Browning enters the 2017 season with 6,385 yards and 59 touchdown passes in his two seasons at Washington.
Gaskin has surpassed 1,300 yards rushing in each of his first two seasons and was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection in 2016 after having earned freshman All-America in 2015.More >>
Browning was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting last year after passing for 3,430 yards and a Pac-12, record-tying 43 touchdowns.More >>
The University of Washington men's basketball 2017-18 non-conference schedule features 11 home contests.More >>
